US Open 2023: Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: August 28, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open.

Home favorite Sebastian Korda will face off against Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

Korda's solid start to the season came undone by a major injury he sustained at the season's first Grand Slam. He finished as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Adeliade International 1. The American then made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, but was forced to retire in the third set due to an injury.

Korda was out for months and made his comeback during the clay season. The French Open was the only tournament where he managed to win a match, eventually going out in the second round.

Following a semifinal appearance at the Eastbourne International, it seemed like Korda was back to his best. However, he then crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon. After early exits from Washington, Canada and Cincinnati, he reached the last four in Winston-Salem before an injury forced him to withdraw.

Fuscosvics has had a rather middle of the road season thus far. A fourth-round exit from the Indian Wells Masters was his best result at the start of the season. His time on clay wasn't too productive, with just four wins across six tournaments.

Fuscovics scored his only top 10 win of the season at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, where he knocked out Taylor Fritz en route to the semifinals. Followng a third-round exit from Wimbledon, he returned to action at the Winston-Salem Open, where he lost to Korda in the second round.

Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Korda leads Fucsovics 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Marton Fucsovics

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucosvics prediction

Marton Fucsovics at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open.

Just days after squaring off in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open, the two are set to clash once again. Korda got the upper hand thanks to his strong serving and aggressive but focused hitting from the back of the court. He'll be aiming for an encore to get his campaign in New York on a positive note.

Fucsovics, on the other hand, will be looking to avoid the mistakes he made the last time they met. However, his record at the US Open has been rather dismal over the years, with just three wins from seven appearances.

Korda's 1-3 record at the venue isn't something to boast about either. Both have an opportunity to improve upon their previous results here. It all comes down to how the American's body holds up, which has been the cause of his poor results over the past few months.

Fucsovics is a capable challenger when he's on a song, but if Korda's feeling healthy, he should be able to overcome him to advance to the next round.

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in four sets.