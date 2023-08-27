US Open 2023: Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan

Date: August 29 (Tuesday)

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan preview

Former Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin continues her return to the sport at the 2023 US Open, where she will take on Ana Bogdan in an exciting first-round encounter.

Kenin, who reached two Major finals in 2020, has struggled with injuries and a loss of form since. The American has, however, shown signs of revival this year — posting wins over the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff.

Consistency continues to elude Kenin, who has managed only a modest 17-15 win-loss record for the season. She will be banking on home support in New York to reignite her game.

Ana Bogdan has called the US Open her favorite stop on the Tour.

Bogdan, meanwhile, also returns to the US Open — a tournament that she has in the past called her favorite stop on the WTA Tour — with some highs and a few lows to show for in 2023.

The Romanian reached a career-high ranking of No. 39 in July after successfully defending her title at the Iasi Open. She has, however, gone winless in the US Open warm-up tournaments. She does boast of a better win-loss for 2023 at 22-17, but her recent history in New York is ridden with near misses.

Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan head-to-head

Kenin and Bogdan have split their two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. While the American took a three-set win at the 2020 French Open, Bogdan won their only meeting on hardcourts at the 2018 Canadian Open, also in three sets.

Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Sofia Kenin Ana Bogdan

(Odds to be updated when available)

Sofia Kenin vs Ana Bogdan prediction

Kenin has not played any matches since Wimbledon.

Sofia Kenin and Ana Bogdan possess a similar baseline-oriented game and the same is reflected in their past neck-to-neck record. The last two years or so have been particularly difficult for the American, who has had to go through an emergency appendicitis, a split, and then a reconciliation with her father as her coach.

It is in this backdrop that her wins over Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka take particular significance. Notably, Kenin entered both those matches with qualifying wins under her belt — something which is not the case in New York.

The lack of match practice and time to acclimatize can cost Kenin, who has not played since Wimbledon, especially against an aggressive-minded opponent like Bogdan.

The Romanian possesses one of the WTA Tour's most underrated backhands — clocking the fastest two-hander from the field at Melbourne a couple of years ago — but it is her improved action on the forehand that has been a standout in some of her recent wins.

Bogdan does have the occasional trouble winning points behind the second serve, but she more than compensates by being double aggressive on return — winning a solid 44.3% points in that department this year. She will step out looking to take control of baseline and unless Kenin is quick to react, she may be staring at another early exit.

Prediction: Bogdan to win in three sets.