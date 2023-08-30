US Open 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Thursday, August 31

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview

Wawrinka is through to the second round.

Stan Wawrinka takes on 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Thursday as he vies for a place in the US Open third round.

World No. 49 Wawrinka opened his campaign with a straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka. The 2016 champion took the opener in a tiebreak and cruised through the remainder of the contest.

The 38-year-old dropped only two games as he took a commanding two-set lead against the diminutive left-hander. Wawrinka faced sterner resistance in the third set - but won it 6-4 - to improve to 23-15 on the season.

Coming off a run to the Umag final and Cincinnati third round, Wawrinka is now 45-14 at the last Grand Slam of the year. He made the quarterfinals in 2019 but lost in the first round last year.

Meanwhile, the 34th-ranked Etcheverry faced a far tougher first-round outing against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen. Etcheverry took the opener for the loss of three games but lost the second in a tiebreak.

Virtanen then took the third 6-1 as an upset loomed large. Etcheverry, though, regained control of proceedings, taking the fourth 6-4. In a competitive decider, the Argentinian came through in a tiebreak to improve to 23-20 in 2023.

Coming off opening-round losses at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati, Etcheverry brought up his first win of the North American hardcourt swing. He's now off the mark at Flushing Meadows in his second attempt, having lost to Hugo Grenier last year.

Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head

Wawrinka won his lone meeting with Etcheverry in the Wimbledon second round this year in four sets. This will be their first hardcourt meeting and second at a Major.

Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction

Etcheverry is off the mark in New York.

Both Wawrinka and Etcheverry look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Wawrinka is not necessarily the biggest of servers, but he can pack power in his groundstrokes, especially his signature single-handed backhand, which can wreak havoc. The Swiss is proficient on both clay and hardcourt, while Etcheverry is more comfortable on clay.

Moreover, Wawrinka has the superior experience and pedigree, if not consistency, at the Majors, where he has a 155-64 record, while Etcheverry is 7-7. Considering the same, expect Wawrinka to take the win.

Pick: Wawrinka in four sets