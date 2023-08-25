US Open 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: August 29, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Stan Wawrinka vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Stan Wawrinka at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka will take on Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

After a slow start to the campaign, Wawrinka reached his first quarterfinal of the season in Rotterdam and repeated the feat in Marseille as well. His good run of form continued at the Indian Wells Masters, where he made it to the fourth round.

The initial clay swing wasn't as fruitful for Wawrinka as he didn't win consecutive matches on the surface, even at the French Open. Following a third round exit from Wimbledon, he returned to compete on clay once again and reached his first final of the year at the Croatia Open, but lost to Alexei Popyrin.

Wawrinka knocked out Brandon Nakashima and Frances Tiafoe to make it to the third round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. The Swiss was then shown the door by qualifier Max Purcell.

Nishioka started the year on a high note as he reached the semifinals in Adelaide and the fourth round of the Australian Open. This was followed by a string of underwhelming results until the French Open, where the Japanese fought his way to the fourth round.

Following his exit from Paris, Nishioka lost in the first round of his next four tournaments. He finally snapped his losing streak by defeating Gregoire Barrere in Cincinnati, but lost to Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Stan Wawrinka vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Wawrinka leads Nishioka 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2017 Indian Wells Masters in three sets.

Stan Wawrinka vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka -210 +1.5 (-450) Over 38.5 (-130) Yoshihito Nishioka +160 -1.5 (+275) Under 38.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stan Wawrinka vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Yoshishito Nishioka at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Nishioka's recent results have been rather substandard as he has won just one of his last seven matches. However, he has managed to peak at the Majors this season, with a couple of fourth-round finishes under his belt, a career highlight for him as well.

Wawrinka has been in relatively better form. He's still striking the ball quite well, but players who are able to disrupt his rhythm by not giving him any pace to work with have been his downfall this year. It happened in his most recent loss to Purcell and he'll be quite vary if Nishioka attempts the same trick.

Based on their recent results, Wawrinka will certainly be expected to make light work of Nishioka. The Swiss will be well rested for the match and with his opponent being in poor form, he should be able to make his way past him and into the next round.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in four sets.