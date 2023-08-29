US Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stricker preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Dominic Stricker

Date: August 30, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stricker preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas will duel it out against qualifier Dominic Stricker in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas faced fellow Grand Slam finalist Milos Raonic in his first round match. The Greek was the first to face some adversity as he needed to fend of a couple of break points early on in the opening set. But once he managed to overcome that obstacle, it was smooth sailing for him.

Tsitsipas then broke Raonic's serve twice to clinch the first set. The second set was also pretty routine, with the Greek needing just a lone break of serve in his favor to claim it.

It looked like Raonic was about to make a match out of the contest as he snagged a break in the sixth game of the third set to go 4-2 up. However, Tsitsipas reeled off the next four games in a row to win the match 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Stricker came through the qualifying rounds and was drawn against Alexei Popyrin in the first round. The Swiss youngster captured the first couple of sets in similar fashion, by securing early breaks of serve and holding on to the lead he acquired.

Popyrin upped his game and managed to bag the third set to keep himself in contention. Stricker cruised to a 5-0 lead in the fourth set, but lost the next three games to find himself in trouble. He managed to regroup in time and closed out the match to score a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stricker head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Stricker 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Boss Open in Stuttgart in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stricker odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -650 +1.5 (-1600) Over 35.5 (-120) Dominic Stricker +425 -1.5 (+625) Under 35.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Dominic Stricker prediction

Dominic Stricker at the 2023 US Open.

Stricker played quite well to beat Popyrin and make a winning debut at the US Open. He won 80% of his first serve points and blasted 49 winners, which were a lot more than his 29 unforced errors.

Tsitsipas faced a challenging opponent in the form of Raonic, but was in the zone right from the start. The Greek managed to counter his opponent's serve quite well as he won 44% of return points.

Stricker's played some smart attacking tennis in the previous round. If he maintains the same level of shotmaking, he could make things difficult for Tsitsipas. However, the 21-year old is still finding his footing on the tour.

Stricker has won just 15 main draw matches in his career so far, while Tsitsipas has more than twice as many wins just this season. The Greek should be able to deal with his younger opponent and advance further given his experience at this level.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.