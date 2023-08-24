US Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Milos Raonic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (PR) Milos Raonic

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Milos Raonic preview

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Tsitsipas accumulated a 10-match winning streak at the start of the season. It commenced during the United Cup and came to an end in the final of the Australian Open against Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas subsequently performed decently during the clay swing, with a runner-up finish in Barcelona along with a quarterfinal exit from the French Open. Carlos Alcaraz was responsible for both of those losses. The Greek then reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2018.

Tsitsipas captured his first title of the season at the Los Cabos Open. However, he was unable to build further on that result. He left the Canadian Open without winning a match and made it to the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

Raonic, meanwhile, made his long-awaited return during the grass season and made the second round of both tournaments he competed in, including Wimbledon. He went a step further at the Canadian Open and even ousted World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe en route to the third round. It was his last event before the US Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Milos Raonic head-to-head

Raonic leads Tsitsipas 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 Western & Southern Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Milos Raonic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Milos Raonic

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Milos Raonic prediction

Milos Raonic at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Tsitsipas was expected to ride the momentum wave after winning the title in Los Cabos. It all went sideways for him after that with consecutive early losses. The US Open isn't a happy hunting ground for him either, having failed to make it past the third round here so far.

Raonic has made a decent impact since his return to the sport. His serve is still a massive weapon. During his win over Tiafoe, he thundered down a whopping 37 aces. The Canadian's ground game is also quite steady despite being away from the game for so long.

Tsitsipas has lost both of his prior matches against Raonic, but he has come a long way since then. While his progress with regards to his game seems to have stalled a bit this season, he's still a capable player.

Tsitsipas' frequent errors and breakdown of his backhand have been costing him matches. Raonic has it in him to pull off another upset, but the Greek should be able to persevere to advance further.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in four sets.