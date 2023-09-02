US Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Dominic Stricker preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Dominic Stricker

Date: September 3, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Taylor Fritz vs Dominic Stricker preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 US Open.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will square off against qualifier Dominic Stricker in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

Fritz knocked out Steve Johnson and Juan Pablo Varillas to reach the third round, where he took on birthday boy Jakub Mensik. The American was off to a fast start as he snagged the first set by handing out a breadstick to his opponent.

Mensik played slightly better in the second set, but he was no match for Fritz in the end who claimed another set to further extend his lead. The third set was a pure demolition job by the World No. 9 as he didn't drop a single game in it to win the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.

Stricker worked his way into the main draw by going through the qualifying rounds. He then defeated Alexei Popyrin in four sets and notched up the best win of his career by ousting World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets. The Swiss youngster faced Benjamin Bonzi in the third round.

While the Frenchman nabbed the first set, Stricker responded by taking the second set to get back on even terms. The latter then clinched the third set by coming out on top in the tie-break.

Bonzi struck back by securing the fourth set and pushing the match into a decider. Stricker saved a couple of break points at the start of the fifth set, following which he played more freely. The 21-year old edged out Bonzi to complete a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-2 win.

Taylor Fritz vs Dominic Stricker head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Taylor Fritz vs Dominic Stricker odds

Player Moneyline Taylor Fritz -700 Dominic Stricker +450

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Dominic Stricker prediction

Dominic Stricker at the 2023 US Open.

Fritz didn't even face a single break point against Mensik and shot down 10 aces. The American also won a massive 91% of his first serve points and lost just 13 points on serve during the entire match.

Stricker dug deep to eke out another hard fought five-set victory, this time over Bonzi. The 21-year old continues to impress upon his debut here and has played some fearless tennis to knock out some experienced opponents.

After years of heartbreaking losses in front of his home crowd, Fritz has finally reached the fourth round of the US Open for the first time. Stricker, on the other hand, has done it upon his main draw debut.

However, all signs point to Stricker's journey coming to an end in the next round. Fritz has been in fine form all week and his latest win was just another sign of that. The American has lost just 13 games across his three matches here and if he continues to play at this level, he's going to be unstoppable.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.