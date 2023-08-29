US Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Juan Pablo Varillas preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Juan Pablo Varillas

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Taylor Fritz vs Juan Pablo Varillas preview

Fritz is into the second round.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz continues his US Open campaign against Argentine Juan Pablo Varillas in the second round.

World No. 9 Fritz opened his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a comprehensive win over compatriot Steve Johnson. After a shock exit to Brandon Hold in the first round last year, Fritz ensured that there would be no repeat of the same as he dominated Johnson from the off.

The 2022 Indian Wells winner dropped two games as he pocketed the opener. Fritz then breezed through the second, conceding only one game. It was the same story in the third - with the 25-year-old dropping two games - to book his place in the second round.

Fritz is now 46-19 on the season and 7-7 at Flushing Meadows, following a dominant performance: winning all 23 first-serve points and blasting 10 aces.

Meanwhile, the 74th-ranked Pablo Varillas took care of Miomir Kecmanovic to mark his Flushing Meadows debut with a win. After dropping the first set 6-1, it was all Pablo Varillas the rest of the way.

The Peruvian took the next two sets 7-5 before a 6-4 fourth set booked him a meeting with Fritz. The win also snapped Pablo Varillas' three-match losing streak since reaching the Gstaad quarterfinals.

Taylor Fritz vs Juan Pablo Varillas head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns on tour before, so their head-to-head record reads 0-0.

Taylor Fritz vs Juan Pablo Varillas odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz Juan Pablo Varillas

Taylor Fritz vs Juan Pablo Varillas prediction

Varillas is off the mark in New York.

Both Fritz and Pablo Varillas are quintessential baseliners, but the similarties in their game styles end there.

Fritz is one of the biggest servers on tour, hits powerfully on either flank and also moves well. Pablo Varillas, meanwhile, is more of a counterpuncher.

Moreover, Fritz takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 160-109 record and four titles. Meanwhile, Pablo Varillas has won only two of his nine matches on the surface.

Expect, the top-ranked American to sail through to the next round without much trouble.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets