US Open 2023: Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Tommy Paul vs (21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: September 1, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Tommy Paul at the 2023 US Open.

Tommy Paul will lock horns with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Friday (September 1).

Paul edged past Stefano Travaglia in four sets to set up a second-round encounter with Roman Safiullin. The American made a slow start which cost him the first set. His level dipped even further in the second set, which slipped out of his fingers as well.

With his back up against the wall, Paul started to play well. He raced to a 5-1 lead in the third set, but stumbled while trying to close out the set as Safiullin broke his serve. However, the American broke back immediately to take the set.

The two were neck and neck in the fourth set. Safiullin served to stay in the set at 5-4, at which point Paul broke his serve to clinch the set. The American snagged an early break in the deciding set and pulled ahead to complete a 3-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 comeback win.

Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, knocked out Marcos Giron in straight sets to reach the second round, where Juan Manuel Cerundolo awaited him. The Spaniard won the first set in a commanding manner as he dropped just one game to claim it.

Davidovich Fokina jumped to a 5-2 lead in the second set, but Cerundolo fought back by taking the next two games. The former nipped the latter's comeback in the bud by serving out the set on his second try. The third set was pretty routine from the Spaniard as he wrapped up a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win.

Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Paul leads Davidovich Fokina 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Miami Open in straight sets.

Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -135 +1.5 (-250) Over 38.5 (-120) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +105 -1.5 (+175) Under 38.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2023 US Open.

Paul was initially overwhelmed by Safiullin's game, but devised a plan to counter it and managed to earn a hard-fought victory. It was the first time he won a match after a two-set deficit.

Davidovich Fokina, on the other hand, is yet to drop a set here. However, he hasn't won a match against Paul either. The two have faced off twice this season, with the American having the last laugh on both occasions.

One of their matches took place at the Australian Open, which was a five-set affair. Davidovich Fokina looks to be in good form here, while Paul appears to be a little shaky. However, the latter has played quite well in the lead-up to the US Open.

Paul's gameplay is also more consistent than that of Davidovich Fokina, which is likely to turn the tide in his favor if things get tricky. This could turn out to be a challenging test for the American, but he has it in him to pass it with flying colors.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in four sets.