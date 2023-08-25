US Open 2023: Ugo Humbert vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Ugo Humbert vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: August 29, 2023

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Ugo Humbert vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Ugo Humbert at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Ugo Humbert will face off against former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday.

Humbert's best results this season have only been on harcourts. He notched up a solitary win on clay over the course of five tournaments, while his time on grass yielded a 3-4 record.

Humbert has performed decently in the lead-up to the US Open. He reached the semifinals of the Atlanta Open and followed it up with a quarterfinal showing at the Citi Open. The Frenchman then reached the second round of the Canadian Open and the Western & Southern Open.

Berrettini's injury woes haven't allowed him to compete much this season as he has participated in just 10 tournaments so far. The highlights of his year have been leading the Italian team to the final of the United Cup, where they lost to the American contingent.

Berrettini also made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. His Canadian Open campaign ended at the hands of Jannik Sinner in the second round, while Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted him in the first round of the Western & Southern Open.

Ugo Humbert vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Berrettini leads Humbert 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 ATP Cup in straight sets.

Ugo Humbert vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ugo Humbert +140 -1.5 (+240) Over 40.5 (-120) Matteo Berrettini -185 +1.5 (-350) Under 40.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ugo Humbert vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Berrettini at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Humbert has performed considerably better than Berrettini over the last month, but the Frenchman has struggled a lot in this match-up. He lost both of his prior matches against the Italian in straight sets.

Berrettini's huge serve gives him quite the edge and Humbert has been unable to counter it effectively. Across the five sets they've played so far, the Frenchman has generated just a lone break point, which he failed to convert as well.

However, Berrettini is far from his peak, so this looks like Humbert's best opportunity to get a win over him. The Frenchman could target his opponent's relatively weaker backhand wing to get an edge, but he'll need to execute the tactic perfectly.

If Berrettini manages to get around it and unleash his forehand instead, it could put Humbert on the backfoot. The Italian hasn't been unable to garner proper momentum all year long, but given how he has played against the Frenchman in the past, he should at least get a win in New York.

Pick: Matteo Berrettini to win in four sets.