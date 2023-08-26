US Open 2023: Victoria Azarenka vs Fiona Ferro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Fiona Ferro

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Date: Monday, August 28

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Victoria Azarenka vs Fiona Ferro preview

Citi Open - Day 3

Eighteenth seed Victoria Azarenka will take on Fiona Ferro in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The Belarusian has had a tough season so far, chalking up 19 wins from 34 matches and a semifinal run at the Australian Open. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International 1.

The 34-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of second-round exits at the Canada Open and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Croatian player Donna Vekic outfoxed her in a close three-set contest in Cincinnati, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Azarenka will be eager to start well in New York.

2022 Australian Open: Day 1

On the other hand, Fiona Ferro has played most of her tennis away from the main tour. She's amassed 39 wins from 53 matches, including title-winning runs at the W15 Monastir and W60 Biarritz.

She also secured runner-up finishes at the WTA Barranquilla 125 and W60 Bellinzona. The French player will be making her sixth appearance at the US Open. She will enter on the back of a second-place finish at the Barranquilla Open.

Fiona defeated the likes of Irina Fetecau and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova en route to the finals, but couldn't fend off German player Tatjana Maria.

Victoria Azarenka vs Fiona Ferro head-to-head

The head-to-head between Azarenka and Ferro is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Victoria Azarenka vs Fiona Ferro prediction

Citi Open - Day 3 Victoria Azarenka

The first round of the 2023 US Open promises an intriguing battle between the 18th seed, Victoria Azarenka, and the talented French player, Fiona Ferro. Both players will be eager to make a strong start in New York.

Azarenka, a former World No. 1 and two-time Australian Open champion, brings a wealth of experience to the court.

Known for her powerful groundstrokes and tactical awareness, the Belarusian possesses the ability to dictate play and put her opponents under immense pressure. Her tenacity and mental strength have often been key factors in her success.

Ferro, on the other hand, may not have the same level of experience as Azarenka, but she compensates with her versatility and determination.

Her game is characterized by her ability to mix up her shots, employing a combination of solid groundstrokes, deft touch, and intelligent shot selection. Her determination and fighting spirit have helped her achieve notable results on the tour.

The tie will be tilted towards Azarenka, considering her experience on the big stage and success on the hardcourts. Her ability to control the tempo of the match could prove decisive against her French opponent.

Ferro's determination could push the match to the limit, but the Belarusian should be able to outlast her and book her place in the second round.

Pick: Azarenka to win in three sets.