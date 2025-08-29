US Open 2025: 4 upset alerts on Day 7 ft. Tommy Paul, Iga Swiatek

Tommy Paul and Iga Swiatek will be among the big names in action on Day 7 of the 2025 US Open. Both players will be looking to book their respective spots in the second week of the season’s final Slam.

Paul and Swiatek, as well as the other top seeds, however, face some tough opponents. As the opening week's action rounds up, let’s take a look at four upset alerts on Day 7 of the 2025 US Open:

Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul (Source: Getty)

Tommy Paul has had two contrasting wins at this year’s US Open so far. After a straight-sets win over Elmer Moller, he was pushed to a five-setter against Nuno Borges.

Another tough battle awaits the American as he takes on the dynamic Alexander Bublik. The flat-hitting Kazakh star has a game tailor-made for the quick courts in New York.

Bublik has already posted big wins this year, including one over Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper. He does not mind playing against big-hitters. Instead he relishes pace and is a master at redirection. If Paul is not too careful, he risks falling prey to an upset.

Former US Open champ Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

Anna Kalinskaya’s biggest run came at the Dubai Open last year, when she beat Iga Swiatek (among other big names) en-route to the summit clash. She will have another shot at taking down the Pole on the big stage.

Notably, Swiatek has managed to pull the head-to-head back 1-1 after beating Kalinskaya at Cincinnati just a couple of weeks ago. That said, New York plays at a faster pace, which suits the latter player better.

The Pole has already shown signs of struggle, needing three sets against Suzan Lamens. Kalinskaya possesses the big groundstrokes needed to push the former champ onto the backfoot. She will, however, need to be at her best to extract a win.

Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova (Source: Getty)

Amanda Anisimova has already matched her best performance at the US Open by reaching the third round. In the form of Jaqueline Cristian, she faces another player in the middle of a career-best run in New York.

Both Anisimova and Cristian have a strong baseline game built around solid serving skills. When holding serve with ease, their games get an instant lift.

Anisimova has won around 80% of the points behind her first serve, while Cristian has fared slightly better in that department. The Romanian has also been fearless off the ground. She will need to take her chances and push her opponent onto the backfoot to stand a chance at an upset.

Daria Kastakina

Daria Kastakina (Source: Getty)

The fourth-round encounter at the US Open will pit two contrasting players, Daria Kasatkina and Naomi Osaka, against each other in an intriguing clash.

Osaka’s power-packed game has already seen her soar to multiple titles in New York. The Japanese player, however, will need to handle the variety and court craft that Kasatkina has at her disposal.

Both women have had a mixed season this year, anchored by a few solid results but also early exits at multiple big tournaments. A big run at Grand Slam has evaded both of them and they will be eyeing a win in this one.

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More