US Open 2025: 4 upset alerts on Day 8 ft. Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz

The US Open 2025 witnessed plenty of upsets across the first seven days of the tournament. Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys crashed out in the first round, as did Daniil Medvedev, who hoisted the winner's trophy here in 2021.

Ad

Casper Ruud, the runner-up in 2022, bowed out in the second round this time. Other seeded players to bite the dust in the first week included Elina Svitolina, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, and Karen Khachanov.

Day 8 of the tournament marks the start of the fourth round. Last year's finalists, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz, are among those in danger of going home. Here's a look at four players who are at risk of being upset on Day 8 of the US Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. Jessica Pegula (4th seed)

Pegula struggled in the lead-up to the US Open, although her issues seem to be a thing of the past since the start of the season's final Major. She failed to win a match at the Citi DC Open and lost in the third round of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, where she was the defending champion and the runner-up, respectively, a year ago.

Ad

Pegula has made the fourth round of the US Open without dropping a set, ousting Mayar Sherif, Anna Blinkova, and Victoria Azarenka along the way. She will face fellow American Ann Li for a spot in the last eight.

Li is in the midst of a career-best season, with a couple of runner-up finishes at two WTA 250 events. She's into the fourth round of a Major for the first time, and has already caused an upset by beating 16th seed Belina Bencic in the second round. Even though she's the underdog, she has the tools to go toe-to-toe with Pegula, who has only started to play better this week.

Ad

#2. Elena Rybakina (9th seed)

Elena Rybakina at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rybakina booked her spot in the fourth round of the US Open for the first time this year. Her latest win was a quick 6-1, 6-2 beatdown of Emma Raducanu, the 2021 champion in the Big Apple. However, a formidable opponent stands between her and another career-best result at the tournament.

Ad

Rybakina will take on Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in the quarterfinals. Neither player has dropped a set so far, although that will change soon enough. Their rivalry is also deadlocked at 1-1. Vondrousova won their first meeting on the hardcourts of Moscow in 2021, while Rybakina came out on top at the Italian Open 2023. Neither match went the distance.

Vondrousova ousted seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in the third round here, and beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Australian Open champion Madison Keys earlier this year. Taking out Rybakina would be challenging, though the Czech is certainly capable of doing so.

Ad

#3. Taylor Fritz (4th seed)

Following his straight-sets win over Emilio Nava, Fritz needed four sets to dispatch Lloyd Harris and Jerome Kym. He's in the fourth round of the US Open for the third consecutive year. His next opponent, 21st seed Tomas Machac, has made the fourth round for the second straight year, this time without dropping a set.

Fritz and Machac have crossed paths only once before. The American emerged victorious in their only meeting, which was a five-set affair at the 2020 French Open.

Ad

Even though Fritz has outperformed Machac this season, his time in New York could be in jeopardy. Only a handful of players have made back-to-back finals at the US Open this century: Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Even though the summit clash is a few rounds away, Fritz could be feeling the pressure. His compatriots Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe have already been eliminated, and Machac has the potential to send him packing as well.

Ad

#4. Jiri Lehecka (20th seed)

Jiri Lehecka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Following back-to-back four-set wins over Borna Coric and Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Lehecka enjoyed an easy day in the office with a routine win over Raphael Collignon. He has advanced to the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in his career, and for the fourth time at a Major.

Ad

Lehecka's next opponent, Adrian Mannarino, is also through to the fourth round here for the first time. He achieved this feat on his 15th attempt as well. He upset 29th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the first round, and was giving sixth seed Ben Shelton a run for his money when the latter retired after the conclusion of the fourth set.

After performing well below his standards for most of the season, Mannarino is having a resurgence in recent weeks. An upset win over Lehecka could be next on the cards for him. The Frenchman will also be extra motivated as a win would help him reach his maiden Major quarterfinal at 37 years of age. He may not get an opportunity like this again, so he will be keen to make the most of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More