US Open 2025: 5 unknown players who created history in New York after 1R ft. Alexandra Eala, Janice Tjen

The US Open 2025 got underway on Sunday, August 24. Leading contenders for the title, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Ben Shelton were among those to make a winning start to their campaigns.

While the big names have dominated the conversation as usual, some previously unheralded players have also stolen their limelight with their performances. Majors are where players turn into bonafide stars. When players who were previously in the shadows turn into newsmakers on the biggest stage in tennis, they usually do so by shattering some record or achieving a new milestone for themselves or their countries.

The New York Major has witnessed that just two days into the tournament. On that note, here's a look at five lesser-known players who have made history with their performances at the US Open 2025:

#1. Renata Zarazua

Renata Zarazua at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Renata Zarazua has been around for quite some time now, shuffling between the WTA Tour and the lower tier tours. The French Open 2020 marked her main draw debut at a Major, though her next main draw appearance was at the Australian Open 2024. She has been in the main draw of every Major since then.

Zarazua usually flew under the radar. However, she made sure the world took notice of her at the ongoing US Open. She staged an impressive fightback to stun reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the first round. The 27-year-old from Mexico squandered multiple set points in the first set. She then fell behind 3-0 in the second set.

However, Zarazua didn't lose hope and kept getting one more ball in play, much to the frustration of Keys. Her defensive tactics helped her turn the tide, eventually beating the American 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5. Despite beating one of the home favorites, the crowd warmed up to her thanks to her effervescent personality.

#2. Alexandra Eala

Alexandra Eala had already made some noise with her run at the Miami Open earlier this year. She made the semifinals there with wins over Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek. She failed to back up that performance over the next few weeks, even losing in the first round of the French Open on her Major debut.

Eala then made the final of the Eastbourne International, a WTA 250 event but lost to Maya Joint. However, she failed to clear the first hurdle at Wimbledon a couple of days later. She then arrived at the US Open on a three-match losing streak, and with 14th seed Clara Tauson as her first-round opponent, she was clearly the underdog.

However, Eala punched way above her weight, causing a massive upset and registering her maiden Grand Slam win. She also became the first player from the Philippines to win a main draw match at a Major. She had already gained some recognition, though her latest win at the US Open should massively increase her fan following.

#3. Coleman Wong

Coleman Wong at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Coleman Wong ventured into new territory with his performance at the US Open. He first came through the qualifying rounds, securing his place in the main draw of a Major for the first time. He then beat Alexander Kovacevic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the first round, thus becoming the first man from independent Hong Kong to win a match at a Grand Slam.

Ip Koon Hung and Edwin Tsai were the last players from Hong Kong to win a match at a Major, doing so at Wimbledon 1954. However, the country was a British colony back then. Wong has thus scripted history for his country, just like his good friend Eala did for her nation. The two share another connection, having honed their skills at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy.

#4. Janice Tjen

23-year-old Janice Tjen from Indonesia already checked one thing off her to-do list after successfully qualifying for the US Open. She took on 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in her main draw debut at a Major and scored a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 upset win.

Tjen thus became the first player from her country to win a Grand Slam match in 22 years. This feat is even more remarkable considering she was unsure of pursuing tennis full time after graduating with a degree in sociology from Pepperdine University last year. However, everyone in her circle urged her to give it a shot, and the rest is history. She will next take on Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster second-round showdown.

#5. Zeynep Sonmez

Zeynep Sonmez at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Zeynep Sonmez's star has been on the rise over the past year. She captured her maiden title on the WTA Tour last year, and recently made the third round of Wimbledon. She became the first player from Turkey to make it that far at a Major in the Open Era.

Sonmez has scripted more history for her country with her first-round win at the US Open. She beat Katie Volynets in straight sets to reach the second round, becoming the third player from Turkey to make the second round of the US Open. She has followed in the footsteps of her compatriots Marsel Ilhan and Cagla Buyukakcay. She will now aim to match her career-best result at a Major by reaching the third round in New York.

