US Open 2025: 5 upset alerts on Day 2 ft. Barbora Krejcikova, Denis Shapovalov

Barbora Krejcikova and Denis Shapovalov will be among the biggest names in action on Day 2 of the 2025 US Open. Both players face tricky opening-round matches in New York.

The opening day has already seen a few top-ranked players, including Daniil Medvedev and Clara Tauson, make surprise exits. Heading into another action packed day, the underdogs will be looking to replicate that. Here, we take a look at five upset alerts for Day 2 of the 2025 US Open.

#1 Barbora Krejickova

Barbora Krejcikova has had her fair share of struggles with injuries in recent times. She has managed only intermittent match play in 2025 and comes into the US Open with a modest-at-best win-loss of 8-6.

Up against a player who has won 53 matches, more than anyone else this year (including on the ITF circuit), in the form of Victoria Mboko, the Czech could find the going tough.

The young Canadian likes to hit a big ball, and the quick courts in New York will suit her powerful groundstrokes more than her opponent’s court craft. The fact that Mboko is fresh off a spectacular WTA 1000 title triumph at home in Montreal only tilts the dial in her favor more.

#2 Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov has had a largely forgettable 2025 season. It was only in July that he could post a strong result: winning the ATP 250 title at Los Cabos. The result, however, has been largely offset by early exits at both Toronto and Cincinnati.

The Canadian faces a player who is also fresh off a title run. Marton Fucsovics lifted his first hardcourt title at Winston-Salem last week and was one of the biggest movers in the rankings heading into the US Open.

The Hungarian is also no stranger to upsets, having beaten three top-10 players, twice at Grand Slams no less. Against Shapovalov, who has been hot-and-cold this year, he will be sensing an opportunity to get another big result.

#3 Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva’s stellar start, one that saw her win back-to-back WTA 1000 titles at Dubai and Indian Wells, has somewhat fizzled out in the last few months.

The teenager has not made it past the quarterfinal stage at her last nine tournaments and has not won a single match during the US Open swing. Opposed to that, her opponent, Alycia Parks, is fresh off the biggest career final at the WTA 500 event in Monterrey.

The big-serving American beat the likes of Emma Navarro and Rebecca Sramkova to make the Monterrey final, where she lost to Diana Shnaider. Her serve, however, was a bit of a weapon all week as she fired 37 aces in four matches (averaging nearly 10 a match). If she can replicate those numbers and play just as well from the baseline against Andreeva, an upset could well be on the cards.

#4 Cameron Norrie

At No. 35, Cameron Norrie is among the highest-ranked players to not be seeded at this year’s US Open. And while he avoided a seeded opponent in the opener, he would still hardly be thanking the draw-makers.

Playing against the recent Winston-Salem semifinalist (he withdrew from the last-four encounter), Sebastian Korda, he will need to find his footing quickly. The American has faced a lot of injury issues over the years, but is still a major threat to just about any opponent.

Korda has reached nine finals in his young career, seven of them on hardcourts. He possesses big groundstrokes and a certain dynamism that suits the surface well. Against a more defence-oriented Norrie, he could well take charge.

#5 Holger Rune

Holger Rune has not had a standout result since winning the title in Barcelona back in April. The Dane did find some momentum by making back-to-back second week runs at Toronto and Cincinnati, but faces an opponent who is fresh off a finals showing.

Botic Van de Zandschulp was the beaten finalist in Winston Salem, but had big wins over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Matteo Arnaldi to show for. And it was here at the US Open 12 months ago that he famously beat Carlos Alcaraz.

The venue would bring back plenty of good memories for the Dutchman as he takes on another big name. Both Van de Zandschulp and Rune possess similarly well-rounded games and could make for an entertaining match-up. They have also built up some good momentum coming in New York, and this one could go either way.

