US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo
Date: August 26, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $31,620,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo preview
Third seed Alexander Zverev will take on Alejandro Tabilo in the first round of the US Open 2025.
Following his runner-up finish to Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open, Zverev's form took a hit. He eventually wrapped up the initial hardcourt swing with a fourth-round finish at the Miami Open. The clay swing started on a disappointing note for him, failing to win a match at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Zverev rediscovered his best in front of his home crowd in Munich, winning his first title of the season. He made the fourth round in Madrid after that, and lost in the quarterfinals during his title defense at the Italian Open. His time at the French Open concluded with a quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic.
The German reached the final in Stuttgart and the semifinals in Halle but concluded the grass swing with a first-round exit from Wimbledon. He has improved since then, reaching the semifinals of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.
Tabilo lost his first six matches of the season. He snapped his losing skid by making the second round at Indian Wells, and he did the same in Miami. He won back-to-back matches for the first time at the Monte-Carlo Masters, including an upset win over Djokovic.
Following his second-round exit from the French Open, Tabilo competed in a Challenger event and was sidelined for two months after that. He returned to action in Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago and lost in the first round. He recently participated in the Winston-Salem Open but failed to clear the qualifying rounds.
Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head
Zverev leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the Italian Open 2024 in three sets.
Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction
Zverev has weathered some ups and downs this year, though he seems to be in good form heading into the US Open. He has a 19-6 record on hardcourts this year, with eight of those wins coming in the lead-up to the season's final Major. He's a former finalist here, going down to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 final.
Tabilo won a couple of titles last year but has struggled to string together some wins this year. He has a 5-12 record for the season, with a 2-6 record on hardcourts. He was ranked in the top 25 at the start of the year and has since dropped out of the top 100.
Aside from his first-round exit on his US Open debut in 2015, Zverev has cleared the opening hurdle every year since then. Considering Tabilo's poor form, he's unlikely to snap the German's streak in New York.
Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.