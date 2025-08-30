US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Date: August 30, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexander Zverev vs Felix-Auger Aliassime preview
One of the third-round matches at the 2025 US Open will see third seed Alexander Zverev face off against 25th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Winning 45 of his 61 matches this year, Zverev's only title has come in the clay-court event in Munich. He also had another final run in one of his home events in Stuttgart, and a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, which have been the high points of his season.
Overall, Zverev has a 21-6 win-loss record on hard courts this year, with his result at Melbourne Park being the best. During the North American hard-court swing, he had successive semifinal finishes in Toronto and Cincinnati, losing against Karen Khachanov and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively. At the US Open, he began with a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Jacob Fearnley in the second round.
Felix Auger-Aliassime has won 31 of his 50 matches this year, winning two titles in Adelaide and Montpellier. He also had a runner-up finish in Dubai and has reached the semifinals of four other events this year.
During the North American hard-court phase, Auger-Aliassime had an opening-round loss against Fabian Marozsan in Toronto. In Cincinnati, he had a run to the quarterfinals, where he was blown away by Jannik Sinner. At the US Open, he began his campaign with a 6-4, 7-6 (8), 6-4 win over Billy Harris in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Roman Safiullin in the second round.
Alexander Zverev vs Felix-Auger Aliassime head-to-head
Zverev has a 6-2 head-to-head record against Auger-Aliassime, having won the last match 6-2, 6-4 in Miami last year.
Alexander Zverev vs Felix-Auger Aliassime odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alexander Zverev vs Felix-Auger Aliassime prediction
Zverev has an overall 69 percent win rate on hard courts, winning 15 titles from 22 finals on the surface. He has a 28-9 win-loss record in New York, having finished as a runner-up in 2020 against Dominic Thiem in the final.
Auger-Aliassime has a 61 percent win rate on hard courts in his career, having won seven hard-court titles from 13 finals. At the US Open, he has an 11-7 win-loss record, having reached the semifinal in 2021, where he lost against Daniil Medvedev.
Zverev is the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the third seed and has a dominant head-to-head against his Canadian opponent.
Pick- Zverev to win in four sets