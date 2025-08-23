US Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Alexandra Eala vs (14) Clara Tauson
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson preview
Alexandra Eala will take on Clara Tauson in the first round of the US Open.
Eala has had a good run on the women's tour. She surprised the tennis fraternity by reaching the semifinals in Miami via the qualifiers. She also came close to winning a title in Eastbourne, but lost to Maya Joint in the final.
The Filipino will enter New York after early exits in Wimbledon and Montreal. She was eliminated by Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon and Marketa Vondrousova in Montreal. The Czech eliminated her in the first round of the Canadian Open, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Clara Tauson has also been impressive on the women's tour this year. After a title-winning run in Auckland, she secured a runner-up finish in Dubai and reached the fourth round in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her at the All England Club.
Tauson will enter New York after a semifinal run in Montreal and a third-round exit in Cincinnati. She edged past Ajla Tomljanovic in Cincinnati but lost to Veronika Kudermetova in a close three-set bout, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.
Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson prediction
Eala will be pleased with her level on the main tour. The 20-year-old has already claimed some big scalps, including Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys in the past. She possesses the ability to beat any opponent on her day.
Tauson, meanwhile, has been equally impressive in 2025. She's hardly put up a bad performance and will be eager to make a statement at the Majors. The Dane has great technical ability on the court and likes to pick her spot from the baseline.
A mouthwatering encounter is on the cards in the first round of the US Open. Tauson will be a favorite on paper due to her ranking points and brilliant results on tour. The Dane should be able to bring her A-game to the fore and begin with a tough win on Sunday.
Pick: Tauson to win in three sets.