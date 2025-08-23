US Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alexandra Eala vs (14) Clara Tauson

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson preview

Alexandra Eala will take on Clara Tauson in the first round of the US Open.

Ad

Trending

Eala has had a good run on the women's tour. She surprised the tennis fraternity by reaching the semifinals in Miami via the qualifiers. She also came close to winning a title in Eastbourne, but lost to Maya Joint in the final.

The Filipino will enter New York after early exits in Wimbledon and Montreal. She was eliminated by Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon and Marketa Vondrousova in Montreal. The Czech eliminated her in the first round of the Canadian Open, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Ad

Tauson at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Clara Tauson has also been impressive on the women's tour this year. After a title-winning run in Auckland, she secured a runner-up finish in Dubai and reached the fourth round in Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her at the All England Club.

Ad

Tauson will enter New York after a semifinal run in Montreal and a third-round exit in Cincinnati. She edged past Ajla Tomljanovic in Cincinnati but lost to Veronika Kudermetova in a close three-set bout, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexandra Eala +240 +1.5(-110) Over 20.5(-130) Clara Tauson -325 -1.5(-130) Under 20.5(-110)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson prediction

Eala at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Eala will be pleased with her level on the main tour. The 20-year-old has already claimed some big scalps, including Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys in the past. She possesses the ability to beat any opponent on her day.

Ad

Tauson, meanwhile, has been equally impressive in 2025. She's hardly put up a bad performance and will be eager to make a statement at the Majors. The Dane has great technical ability on the court and likes to pick her spot from the baseline.

A mouthwatering encounter is on the cards in the first round of the US Open. Tauson will be a favorite on paper due to her ranking points and brilliant results on tour. The Dane should be able to bring her A-game to the fore and begin with a tough win on Sunday.

Pick: Tauson to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More