US Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic

Date: August 25, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic preview

Andrey Rublev will take on Dino Prizmic in the first round of the US Open.

Rublev is a serious contender on the men's tour. After a title-winning run in Doha, he secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the last four in Los Cabos. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

The Russian heads to New York after quarterfinal runs in Toronto and Cincinnati. He was eliminated by Taylor Fritz in Toronto and Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati. The Spaniard outfoxed him in a thrilling three-set bout, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Prizmic at the ABN AMRO Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Dino Prizmic has yet to find his bearings on the main tour. After title-winning runs in Zagreb and Bratislava (ATP Challenger events), he reached the quarterfinals of the Umag Open. Despite a valiant effort against Luciano Darderi, he was beaten by the Italian in three sets, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Prizmic has been clinical at the US Open so far. He outfoxed Alexis Galarneau and Murphy Cassone in the first two qualification rounds and then brushed aside Jason Kubler in the final. The Croat defeated Kubler in an absorbing three-set bout, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -325 -1.5(-145) Over 37.5(-115) Dino Prizmic +240 +1.5(+100) Under 37.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic prediction

Rublev at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Rublev is one of the most dynamic players on tour. He has a no-nonsense approach towards his matches and likes to play an offensive brand of tennis. He gave Alcaraz a run for his money in Cincinnati and needs such resilient performances at the Majors.

Meanwhile, Dino Prizmic impressed onlookers during his first-round loss at the Australian Open last year. He managed to take a set off Novak Djokovic, but eventually came up short against the Serb. The 20-year-old has a chance to impress again in New York and has been efficient in the qualifiers.

Prizmic's brilliant results on the Challenger circuit showcase his potential to do well on the main tour. He will test Rublev to the limits, but is most likely to succumb to the Russian's power in the first round.

Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.

