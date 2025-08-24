US Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (15) Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic
Date: August 25, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic preview
Andrey Rublev will take on Dino Prizmic in the first round of the US Open.
Rublev is a serious contender on the men's tour. After a title-winning run in Doha, he secured a runner-up finish in Hamburg and reached the last four in Los Cabos. He also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.
The Russian heads to New York after quarterfinal runs in Toronto and Cincinnati. He was eliminated by Taylor Fritz in Toronto and Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati. The Spaniard outfoxed him in a thrilling three-set bout, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
Meanwhile, Dino Prizmic has yet to find his bearings on the main tour. After title-winning runs in Zagreb and Bratislava (ATP Challenger events), he reached the quarterfinals of the Umag Open. Despite a valiant effort against Luciano Darderi, he was beaten by the Italian in three sets, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Prizmic has been clinical at the US Open so far. He outfoxed Alexis Galarneau and Murphy Cassone in the first two qualification rounds and then brushed aside Jason Kubler in the final. The Croat defeated Kubler in an absorbing three-set bout, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Andrey Rublev vs Dino Prizmic prediction
Rublev is one of the most dynamic players on tour. He has a no-nonsense approach towards his matches and likes to play an offensive brand of tennis. He gave Alcaraz a run for his money in Cincinnati and needs such resilient performances at the Majors.
Meanwhile, Dino Prizmic impressed onlookers during his first-round loss at the Australian Open last year. He managed to take a set off Novak Djokovic, but eventually came up short against the Serb. The 20-year-old has a chance to impress again in New York and has been efficient in the qualifiers.
Prizmic's brilliant results on the Challenger circuit showcase his potential to do well on the main tour. He will test Rublev to the limits, but is most likely to succumb to the Russian's power in the first round.
Pick: Rublev to win in straight sets.