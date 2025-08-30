US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa
Date: August 31, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa preview
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on Cristina Bucsa in the fourth round of the US Open 2025.
Sabalenka's title defense got underway with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Rebeka Masarova. She then beat Polina Kudermetova 7-6 (4), 6-2 to reach the third round, where she was up against 31st seed Leylah Fernandez. The latter beat Sabalenka in the semifinals en route to the summit clash here in 2021.
Sabalenka found herself on the backfoot right off the bat but saved multiple break points in the very first game of the match. That proved to be crucial as a solitary break of serve in her favor later sealed the first set for her. Both players defended their serves extremely well in the second set, setting the stage for a tie-break. The defending champion outplayed her rival in it to register a 6-3, 7-6 (2) win.
Bucsa beat Claire Liu and Alexandra Eala in straight sets to reach the third round, where 19th seed Elise Mertens awaited her. The Spaniard went down an early break in the first set and never recovered from that, thus costing her the set.
It looked like Bucsa's journey would come to an end after falling behind 3-1 in the second set. However, she flipped the script, sweeping five of the last six games to snatch the set from her opponent. The Spaniard did the same in the deciding set, rallying from a break down to win the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa prediction
Bucsa had won only one match at the US Open prior to this year. She's now through to the fourth round after staging an impressive comeback. This is her first appearance in the fourth round of a Major as well. Unfortunately, this is likely to be the end of the road for her.
Sabalenka won 79 percent of her first serve points and didn't drop her serve even once against Fernandez. While the match was competitive, she played some of her best tennis of the tournament thus far.
Bucsa's record at the Majors stands at 9-12. Sabalenka notched up her 20th win at the Majors this year after beating Fernandez. She also hasn't lost prior to the final of a hardcourt Major starting with her triumph at the Australian Open 2023. Additionally, Bucsa has lost all eight of her matches against top 10 players in straight sets, thus making the defending champion a huge favorite to win this showdown.
Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.