US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on Polina Kudermetova in the second round of the US Open 2025.

Sabalenka commenced her title defense against Rebeka Masarova, who she beat in straight sets a couple of months ago in Berlin. The top seed went down a break in the first set but was quick to recover, restoring the order by getting back on serve in the very next game.

With Masarova serving to force a tie-break at 6-5, Sabalenka made her move. She went 40-30 up on her opponent's serve and clinched the set with an impressive display of her defensive skills on set point. She cruised through the next set, conceding only one game for a 7-5, 6-1 win.

Kudermetova was up against Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the first round of the US Open. The match ended abruptly on account of the latter's injury in the early stages of the first set. The Spaniard was forced to retire with the score at 2-2, thus sending Kudermetova into the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Kudermetova 1-0 in the head-to-head record. She won their previous meeting at the Brisbane International 2025 in three sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -5000 +1.5 (-600) Over 17.5 (-110) Polina Kudermetova +1100 -1.5 (+325) Under 17.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova prediction

Polina Kudermetova at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sabalenka made a solid start to her title defense courtesy of her win against Masarova. She struck 20 winners against 16 unforced errors, and won 77 percent of her first serve points.

While it wasn't the way she wanted, Kudermetova finally secured her very first win at a Major thanks to Parrizas Diaz's mid-match retirement. This was also her 10th main draw win of the season. She rose to prominence following her run to the Brisbane final at the start of the season, that too as a qualifier.

Kudermetova faced Sabalenka in the final, and even captured the opening set. However, she couldn't sustain her level, eventually losing the contest in three sets. She couldn't build upon this run, and was on an eight-match losing streak until last week.

While Sabalenka's level against Masarova was decent, there's still some room for improvement. She won 36 percent of first serve return points, lower than her average of 37.7 percent this season. Her average with respect to first serve return points won is lowest in the top five.

Sabalenka still crushed Masarova's second serve, winning 65 percent of those points, higher than her season's average of 60 percent. Kudermetova isn't in great form right now, giving the defending champion the opportunity to improve her game for the coming rounds. Sabalenka hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals of a Major since the US Open 2022, and that streak is unlikely to end at the hands of Kudermetova.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

