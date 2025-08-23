US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, US
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova preview
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Rebeka Masarova in the first round of the 2025 US Open on Sunday, August 24. The winner of this clash will meet Nuria Parrizas-Diaz or Polina Kudermetova in the second round.
Sabalenka has had a consistent run throughout the season. She has been especially impressive on hard, with two of her three titles coming on the surface. The Belarusian also finished runner-up in two other hard-court events, including the Australian Open.
Following a semi-final exit at Wimbledon, Sabalenka played her only North American hard-court event so far, the Cincinnati Open. The top-seed defeated Marketa Vondrousova, Emma Raducanu, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro before falling to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event.
Meanwhile, Masarova has mostly played on the WTA 125 level. Her best performance came at the Catalonia Open, where she reached the final. On the main tour, the Swiss has yet to make it past the third-round of a tournament.
After failing to qualify for the main-draw in Melbourne, Linz, and Qatar, Masarova played her first tour-level match of the season at the Miami Open. She registered wins over Greet Minnen and Donna Vekic but lost to Danielle Collins in the third round. She has yet to play a hard-court match on the main tour since then.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova head-to-head
Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 1-0. She defeated Masarova, 6-2, 7-6(6), in their only meeting so far at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova prediction
Sabalenka will be keen to defend her New York Major title after narrowly missing out on two Grand Slam titles this year. The World No. 1, with a 50-10 win-loss record this season, has barely struggled in the early stages of any event.
Masarova, on the other hand, has had limited game-time on the main tour this year. She has yet to commence her North American hard-court swing, having failed to qualify for the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open.
Sabalenka should get through this fixture without much trouble. Her powerful groundstrokes combined with strong serves will prove too difficult for Masarova to overcome. She also has the head-to-head advantage over the Swiss.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.