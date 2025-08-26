US Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Belinda Bencic vs Ann Li
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Belinda Bencic vs Ann Li preview
Belinda Bencic and Ann Li will lock horns in the second round of the US Open.
Bencic returned to the women's tour after her maternity leave this year. She's had an amazing season so far, garnering a title-winning run in Abu Dhabi and a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon. Despite a valiant effort against Iga Swiatek, the Pole defeated her in London, 6-2, 6-0.
The Swiss pro entered New York after a third-round exit in Montreal and a second-round appearance in Cincinnati. She started her campaign with a solid win against Shuai Zhang, 6-3, 6-3. Bencic is one of the dark horses at the US Open this year.
Ann Li, meanwhile, has had a propitious season in 2025. Apart from runner-up finishes in Singapore and Cleveland, she also reached the quarterfinals in Rabat. Despite a spirited performance against Maya Joint, the Australian defeated her at the Morocco Open.
Li entered New York, brimming with confidence on tour. She started her campaign with a potent win against Rebecca Sramkova, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. The American fired 10 aces and won 59% of her first serve points in the first round.
Belinda Bencic vs Ann Li head-to-head
The head-to-head between Bencic and Li is locked at 0-0.
Belinda Bencic vs Ann Li odds
All odds are sourced from BetMGM.
Belinda Bencic vs Ann Li prediction
Bencic would've wished to enter New York on a positive note, but couldn't find her A-game in the last few weeks. She's been remarkable at the Majors and hopes to settle in quickly in New York. The Swiss likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and take time off her opponents on the court.
Li, on the other hand, has impressed critics with resilient performances this year. She'll feel gutted not to win a title for her efforts, but she has been moving in the right direction in the last few months. The American served brilliantly in the first round and will be tough to beat in the second.
While Bencic has a dependable record on her side, Li adds a touch of unpredictability to this encounter. The Swiss will have a tough task on her hands, but she is most likely to stay alive in New York.
Pick: Bencic to win in straight sets.