US Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: August 29, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Ben Shelton at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Ben Shelton will face Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the US Open 2025.

Shelton began his quest for a maiden Major title with a routine win over qualifier Ignacio Buse. He was up against former US Open semifinalist Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round. The American broke his opponent's serve at the start of the first set, holding on to that advantage until the end to claim the set.

The pair traded service breaks to kick off the second set, after which Shelton broke the Spaniard's serve twice to capture another set. The 22-year-old initially squandered his break advantage in the third set, though he got back on track with another break of serve, remaining ahead until he crossed the finish line for a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Mannarino upset 29th seed Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets to set up a second-round meeting with Jordan Thompson. They matched each other shot for shot for most of the first set, until the Frenchman raised his level with a three-game run to clinch the opener.

Thompon took the second set after coming out on top in the tie-break. The momentum shifted in Mannarino's favor after that, breaking his opponent's serve thrice over the course of the next two sets to register a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 win.

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Mannarino leads their rivalry 2-1. Shelton won their most recent encounter at the Canadian Open 2025 in straight sets.

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton

-625 +1.5 (-1600) Over 37.5 (-110) Adrian Mannarino +400 -1.5 (+575) Under 37.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ben Shelton vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shelton hasn't dropped a set so far this week. He blasted 42 winners compared to 25 unforced errors against Carreno Busta, and won 73 percent of points behind his first serve. He has been in fine form this summer, reaching the semifinals of the Citi Open, winning the Canadian Open and making the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals. He's a former US Open semifinalist as well.

Mannarino won 76 percent of his first serve points against Thompson, while striking 41 winners against 36 unforced errors. He has raised his level over the past few weeks. Prior to the month of August, he had only four main draw wins to his name at the ATP level. His win over Thompson was his sixth win this month.

Mannarino's brand of tennis initially gave Shelton a lot of nightmares, with the former beating the latter in their first couple of meetings. However, the American recently beat his older rival en route to the Canadian Open title in straight sets, without losing his serve as well. Given his current form, Shelton should be able to back up his previous win.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in straight sets.

