US Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse preview

Sixth seed Ben Shelton will take on Ignacio Buse in the first round of the US Open.

Shelton is a force to be reckoned with on the men's tour. After a semifinal run in Melbourne, he secured a runner-up finish in Munich and then clinched the title in Toronto. The American captured his first Masters 1000 crown by defeating Karen Khachanov in the final.

Shelton will enter New York after a quarterfinal exit in Cincinnati. He started his campaign by cruising past Roberto Bautista Agut and Jiri Lehecka in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make his mark against Alexander Zverev. The German defeated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Buse in action during Chile v Peru - 2024 Davis Cup Qualifiers: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ignacio Buse has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He entered the qualifiers in Melbourne and Wimbledon, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. The Peruvian reached the semifinals in Gstaad this year, which is his best result on tour.

Buse will enter New York after a solid run in Cancun (ATP Challenger). He earned a main draw ticket via the qualifiers and defeated Rei Sakamoto and Kimmer Coppejans in the last two rounds. The 21-year-old outclassed Coopejans in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse odds

Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse prediction

Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Critics will have high expectations of Shelton at the US Open. The youngster has already impressed in the last few weeks and will be raring to go in New York. He will be tough to beat in the initial few rounds with the home crowd firmly behind him.

Meanwhile, Buse has put in the hard work to secure a main draw berth at the US Open. He first chipped in with a decent result in Cancun and then raised his level in the qualifiers. The Peruvian has yet to drop a set in the last three matches and will wish to get things right in the first round.

Shelton's serve and twinkling toes on the court have caused problems for most opponents in his division. The sixth seed is a former semifinalist in New York and should be able to live up to expectations in the first round.

Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.

