US Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Published Aug 23, 2025 06:53 GMT
Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse - Image Source: Getty
Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse - Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (6) Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse preview

Sixth seed Ben Shelton will take on Ignacio Buse in the first round of the US Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shelton is a force to be reckoned with on the men's tour. After a semifinal run in Melbourne, he secured a runner-up finish in Munich and then clinched the title in Toronto. The American captured his first Masters 1000 crown by defeating Karen Khachanov in the final.

Shelton will enter New York after a quarterfinal exit in Cincinnati. He started his campaign by cruising past Roberto Bautista Agut and Jiri Lehecka in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make his mark against Alexander Zverev. The German defeated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Ad
Buse in action during Chile v Peru - 2024 Davis Cup Qualifiers: Day 2 - Source: Getty
Buse in action during Chile v Peru - 2024 Davis Cup Qualifiers: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Ignacio Buse has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He entered the qualifiers in Melbourne and Wimbledon, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. The Peruvian reached the semifinals in Gstaad this year, which is his best result on tour.

Ad

Buse will enter New York after a solid run in Cancun (ATP Challenger). He earned a main draw ticket via the qualifiers and defeated Rei Sakamoto and Kimmer Coppejans in the last two rounds. The 21-year-old outclassed Coopejans in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Ben Shelton
Ignacio Buse
Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (Yet to be available)

Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse prediction

Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Shelton at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Critics will have high expectations of Shelton at the US Open. The youngster has already impressed in the last few weeks and will be raring to go in New York. He will be tough to beat in the initial few rounds with the home crowd firmly behind him.

Ad

Meanwhile, Buse has put in the hard work to secure a main draw berth at the US Open. He first chipped in with a decent result in Cancun and then raised his level in the qualifiers. The Peruvian has yet to drop a set in the last three matches and will wish to get things right in the first round.

Shelton's serve and twinkling toes on the court have caused problems for most opponents in his division. The sixth seed is a former semifinalist in New York and should be able to live up to expectations in the first round.

Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.

About the author
Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Twitter icon

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications