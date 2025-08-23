US Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse preview
Sixth seed Ben Shelton will take on Ignacio Buse in the first round of the US Open.
Shelton is a force to be reckoned with on the men's tour. After a semifinal run in Melbourne, he secured a runner-up finish in Munich and then clinched the title in Toronto. The American captured his first Masters 1000 crown by defeating Karen Khachanov in the final.
Shelton will enter New York after a quarterfinal exit in Cincinnati. He started his campaign by cruising past Roberto Bautista Agut and Jiri Lehecka in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make his mark against Alexander Zverev. The German defeated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Ignacio Buse has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He entered the qualifiers in Melbourne and Wimbledon, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. The Peruvian reached the semifinals in Gstaad this year, which is his best result on tour.
Buse will enter New York after a solid run in Cancun (ATP Challenger). He earned a main draw ticket via the qualifiers and defeated Rei Sakamoto and Kimmer Coppejans in the last two rounds. The 21-year-old outclassed Coopejans in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (Yet to be available)
Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse prediction
Critics will have high expectations of Shelton at the US Open. The youngster has already impressed in the last few weeks and will be raring to go in New York. He will be tough to beat in the initial few rounds with the home crowd firmly behind him.
Meanwhile, Buse has put in the hard work to secure a main draw berth at the US Open. He first chipped in with a decent result in Cancun and then raised his level in the qualifiers. The Peruvian has yet to drop a set in the last three matches and will wish to get things right in the first round.
Shelton's serve and twinkling toes on the court have caused problems for most opponents in his division. The sixth seed is a former semifinalist in New York and should be able to live up to expectations in the first round.
Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.