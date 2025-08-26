US Open 2025: Ben Shelton vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Ben Shelton vs Pablo Carreno Busta
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: US Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Ben Shelton vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview
Sixth seed Ben Shelton will continue his campaign at the 2025 US Open with his second-round (Round of 64) clash set up against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.
Shelton had a bad start to the season, suffering an opening-round loss at the ASB Classic. However, the American made the most of the relatively weaker draw at the Australian Open and defeated the likes of Brandon Nakashima, Lorenzo Mussetti, Gael Monfils, and Lorenzo Sonego to reach the semifinals.
The 22-year-old was unable to maintain his form for the subsequent hardcourt tournaments. Before the clay swing began, Shelton participated in four events and had a 5-4 record.
He had a successful start to the North American swing, reaching the semifinals at Washington and winning the title in Toronto, before suffering a quarterfinals loss in Cincinnati.
Shelton blew past his first-round opponent in the ongoing US Open. He took 2 hours and 7 minutes to get past Ignacio Buse 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta has struggled to find momentum this season. He has not managed to advance beyond the second round at any hardcourt ATP tournament. His best results have come at the Challenger level, where he captured back-to-back titles in Tenerife earlier this year.
In New York, he defeated fellow Spaniard Pablo Llamas Ruiz in straight sets to book his place in the second round.
Ben Shelton vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head
Ben Shelton leads the head-to-head 1-0, winning their only meeting at the Australian Open 2025 in four sets.
Ben Shelton vs Pablo Carreno Busta odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Ben Shelton vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction
Shelton will head into the second round match with plenty of confidence. He’s the higher-ranked player and is in better form, holding a strong 74.9% win rate on hard courts compared to Carreno Busta’s 65.4%.
Shelton also has the clear edge when it comes to serving. He has won 75.4% of points on his first serve and averages more than 10 aces per match. Carreno Busta, on the other hand, has won 69.9% of his second-serve points and manages just 2.9 aces per match.
Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.