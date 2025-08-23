US Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper de Jong preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (30) Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper de Jong

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper de Jong preview

Brandon Nakashima will take on Jesper de Jong in the first round of the US Open.

Nakashima is a resilient competitor on tour. Apart from semifinal runs in Acapulco and Houston, he also reached the fourth round in Indian Wells and the quarterfinals in Washington. Despite a spirited performance against Alex de Minaur, the Australian outfoxed him at the Citi Open, 6-4, 6-4.

The American will enter New York after a third-round exit in Cincinnati. He started his campaign with a formidable win against Alexander Blockx, but couldn't fend off Alexander Zverev in the next round. The German defeated him in straight sets.

De Jong on the men's tour in Europe - Source: Getty

Jesper de Jong, meanwhile, is one of the most talented players on tour. Apart from runner-up finishes in Murcia (Challenger) and Bastad, he also reached the quarterfinals of the Umag Open this year. Despite a good performance against Carlos Taberner, the Spaniard humbled him in the last eight.

The Dutchman entered the main draw in New York via the qualifiers. He started his campaign by breezing past Vilius Gaubas and Harold Mayot in the initial few rounds and then outsmarted Mitchell Krueger. De Jong eliminated the American in the final qualification round, 6-1, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper de Jong head-to-head

Nakashima leads the head-to-head against De Jong 1-0. He defeated the Dutchman at the 2024 Italian Open.

Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper De Jong odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima Jesper De Jong

All odds are sourced by BetMGM (Yet to be available).

Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper de Jong prediction

Nakashima has improved his game in the last three years. He will feel confident after getting a result against opponents such as Flavio Cobolli and Holger Rune on tour. The American still has to increase his level and will be eager to make a statement at the Majors.

De Jong, meanwhile, is through to the main draw in New York for the first time in his career. After four failed attempts in the qualifiers, he has a chance to showcase his skill set at the Major. The Dutchman possesses a versatile all-around game and enjoys keeping his opponents guessing on the court.

Considering their record in New York and results in the last few months, Nakashima will be a clear favorite to win. The American should be able to use his heavy groundstrokes and power through his opponent in the first round.

Pick: Nakashima to win in four sets.

