US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci preview

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will face off against unseeded Mattia Bellucci in the second round (Round of 64) of the 2025 US Open in New York on Wednesday, August 27.

Alcaraz has extended his dominance on the ATP Tour this season, successfully defending his French Open crown and adding five more titles, including Masters 1000 victories in Rome, Monte Carlo, and Cincinnati.

Following a tough Wimbledon loss to World No. 1 and rival Jannik Sinner, the Spaniard took a short break before returning in style at Cincinnati, where he lifted the trophy after Sinner withdrew ahead of their final. Alcaraz then carried that momentum into New York, opening his US Open campaign with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over home favorite Reilly Opelka

Mattia Bellucci pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Bellucci is still searching for a real breakthrough on the ATP Tour. His best runs this season have been a semifinal appearance in Rotterdam and a quarterfinal showing at the Grand Prix Hassan II.

The Italian’s North American hardcourt campaign hasn’t been smooth either. He exited in the opening round in both Toronto and Cincinnati, picked up a Challenger title in between, and then fell in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open. At the US Open, however, he managed to advance past the first round, defeating Shang Juncheng 7-6(0), 1-6, 6-3, 3-0 before the Chinese player retired.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci head-to-head

This will be the duo's first-ever meeting with their current head-to-head record standing at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -5000 -7.5 (-175) Under 30.5 (-125) Mattia Bellucci +1100 +7.5 (+120) Over 30.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mattia Bellucci prediction

Carlos Alcaraz meets Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the 2025 US Open, a matchup that puts one of the game’s biggest stars against a player making his first real splash on the Grand Slam stage.

Alcaraz opened with a confident win over Reilly Opelka and looked sharp from start to finish, blending his trademark power and creativity with ease. He’ll aim to keep that same rhythm, using his aggressive baseline play and all-court coverage to stay in control.

Bellucci advanced after Shang Juncheng was forced to retire in their opener, giving the 24-year-old a chance to test himself against the very top. A left-hander with solid groundstrokes and a willingness to step inside the baseline, he’ll need to be bold and take risks if he wants to trouble the defending champion.

On paper, Alcaraz is the heavy favorite, but Bellucci has nothing to lose. If he can swing freely and grab some early momentum, he might make it interesting, but it will take something special to stop the former World No. 1 from marching on.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

