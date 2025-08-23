US Open 2025: Caty McNally vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Caty McNally vs Jil Teichmann

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Caty McNally vs Jil Teichmann preview

Caty McNally will take on Jil Teichmann in the first round of the US Open.

McNally has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. After early exits in Melbourne and Indian Wells, she reached the second round of the Charleston Open. Despite a valiant effort against Shelby Rogers, she defeated her in three sets, 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-1.

McNally will enter New York after a third-round exit in Montreal and a second-round appearance in Cincinnati. She was defeated by Madison Keys in Montreal and McCartney Kessler in Cincinnati. Kessler eliminated her in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

McNally at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jil Teichmann has had an ordinary season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Singapore, she reached the second round in Paris and secured a runner-up finish in Lasi. Despite a spirited performance against Irina Camelia Begu, the Romanian defeated her to win the Lasi Open.

Teichmann will enter New York after a second round exit in Cleveland. She outfoxed Lois Boisson in the first round, but lost to Sorana Cirstea in the second. The Romanian eliminated her in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

Caty McNally vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Caty McNally vs Jil Teichmann odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caty McNally -400 -1.5(-145) Under 20.5(-130) Jil Teichmann +280 +1.5(+100) Over 20.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Caty McNally vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Teichmann on the women's tour in Europe - Source: Getty

McNally already warmed up during the mixed doubles competition this week. She's made a good start in the last few events, but will need to strategize better at the Grand Slam level. The American likes to play a patient brand of tennis and has great defensive skills on the court.

Teichmann, meanwhile, has been busy with women's doubles and singles competitions this year. She hasn't been consistent at the highest level, but a runner-up finish in Lasi showcases her potential on tour. The Swiss pro has a steady all-around game but lacks the firepower to win extra points on the court.

Considering their recent results and record on hardcourts, McNally will be a clear favorite to win. The American should be able to find her rhythm in the first round and edge past Teichmann on Sunday.

Pick: McNally to win in straight sets.

