US Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic
Date: August 26, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $31,620,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview
Two-time Major champion Coco Gauff will square off against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the US Open 2025.
Gauff started the season by leading her team to the United Cup title, followed by a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open. She failed to win a match during the Middle East swing, and then made the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.
Gauff put her best foot forward during the clay swing. After back-to-back runner-up finishes at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, she captured her second Major title at the French Open. She rallied from a set down to beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.
The American's form nosedived following her triumph in Paris. She didn't win a match on grass, eventually snapping her losing skid by making the fourth round of the Canadian Open. She went one round further at the Cincinnati Open, her most recent tournament.
Semifinal appearances at the WTA 250 tournaments in Austin and Rabat are Tomljanovic's best results this year. She has underperformed at the Majors, reaching the second round of the Australian Open and the French Open while making a first-round exit from Wimbledon.
Tomljanovic's preparations for the US Open got underway at the Canadian Open, going down to Anastasija Sevastova in the first round. She then made the second round of the Cincinnati Open and the Monterrey Open.
Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head
Gauff leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous meeting at the Paris Olympics 2024 in straight sets.
Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction
Gauff has a 4-4 record since winning the French Open. She has compiled a 4-2 record in the lead-up to the US Open. Her overall record for the season currently stands at 35-12. She captured her maiden Major title in New York two years ago, and lost in the fourth round last year as the defending champion. She has a 17-5 record at the tournament, and has lost in the first round just once.
Tomljanovic isn't in great form either, having won only two of her last eight main draw matches. She's a former quarterfinalist at the US Open, reaching the last eight in 2022. She also beat Serena Williams in the final match of her career en route to the quarterfinals here.
Gauff recently has been dealing with some service woes, hitting plenty of double faults in every match. She hired a biomechanics expert a few days ago, the same one who fixed Sabalenka's serve when she was going through her yips in 2022.
Another poor service performance could prove to be detrimental for Gauff. However, Tomljanovic hasn't beaten a top 10 player since August 2022, thus giving the American some room to recover even if she isn't at her best.
Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.