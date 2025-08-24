US Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: August 26, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $31,620,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Coco Gauff at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Two-time Major champion Coco Gauff will square off against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the US Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Gauff started the season by leading her team to the United Cup title, followed by a quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open. She failed to win a match during the Middle East swing, and then made the fourth round of the WTA 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.

Gauff put her best foot forward during the clay swing. After back-to-back runner-up finishes at the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, she captured her second Major title at the French Open. She rallied from a set down to beat World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Ad

The American's form nosedived following her triumph in Paris. She didn't win a match on grass, eventually snapping her losing skid by making the fourth round of the Canadian Open. She went one round further at the Cincinnati Open, her most recent tournament.

Semifinal appearances at the WTA 250 tournaments in Austin and Rabat are Tomljanovic's best results this year. She has underperformed at the Majors, reaching the second round of the Australian Open and the French Open while making a first-round exit from Wimbledon.

Ad

Tomljanovic's preparations for the US Open got underway at the Canadian Open, going down to Anastasija Sevastova in the first round. She then made the second round of the Cincinnati Open and the Monterrey Open.

Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic head-to-head

Gauff leads their rivalry 1-0. She won their previous meeting at the Paris Olympics 2024 in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -2500 +1.5 (-450) Over 17.5 (-145) Ajla Tomljanovic +900 -1.5 (+270) Under 17.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Ajla Tomljanovic at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff has a 4-4 record since winning the French Open. She has compiled a 4-2 record in the lead-up to the US Open. Her overall record for the season currently stands at 35-12. She captured her maiden Major title in New York two years ago, and lost in the fourth round last year as the defending champion. She has a 17-5 record at the tournament, and has lost in the first round just once.

Ad

Tomljanovic isn't in great form either, having won only two of her last eight main draw matches. She's a former quarterfinalist at the US Open, reaching the last eight in 2022. She also beat Serena Williams in the final match of her career en route to the quarterfinals here.

Gauff recently has been dealing with some service woes, hitting plenty of double faults in every match. She hired a biomechanics expert a few days ago, the same one who fixed Sabalenka's serve when she was going through her yips in 2022.

Ad

Another poor service performance could prove to be detrimental for Gauff. However, Tomljanovic hasn't beaten a top 10 player since August 2022, thus giving the American some room to recover even if she isn't at her best.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More