US Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic

Date: August 28, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic preview

Coco Gauff at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Coco Gauff will square off against Donna Vekic in the second round of the US Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Gauff was up against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round. The American was off to a slow start after going down 2-0 in the opening set. However, she staged a quick turnaround to capture the set. Both players squandered their leads in the second set.

Tomljanovic then failed to serve out the set despite having a couple of set points. Nevertheless, she got the job done in the ensuing tie-break to level the proceedings. Gauff took charge of the third set right off the bat but faltered when it was time to close out the match, getting broken at 5-4. She broke back immediately in the next game, and served out the match this time for a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 win.

Ad

Vekic kicked off her US Open campaign against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Croat initially overcame a break deficit in the opening set but couldn't do the same yet again, thus costing her the set.

Vekic had one foot out the door after falling behind 4-2 in the second set. With her back up against the wall, she eventually found her rhythm. She went on to claim the set, and then outplayed Bouzas Maneiro in the decider to wrap up a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win.

Ad

Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic head-to-head

Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Gauff won their previous meeting at the United Cup 2025 in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -750 +1.5 (-3000) Over 19.5 (-110) Donna Vekic +475 -1.5 (+725) Under 19.5 (-130)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic prediction

Donna Vekic at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff made close to 60 unforced errors yet managed to down Tomljanovic to begin her campaign with a win. After hitting double-digit double faults in her previous three three-set matches, she only hit eight of them this time.

Ad

Vekic has been in a slump for the past few months. After going down a set and a break against Bouzas Maneiro, she looked primed for another early exit. However, she turned up the heat to beat an in-form player. She beat Gauff en route to the final of the Paris Olympics a year ago. The latter avenged that loss at this year's United Cup.

Vekic hasn't won back-to-back matches since her fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open. Gauff has endured some tough losses since winning the French Open as well. However, the American has thrice as many wins as her opponent this season, and based on her form, she should be able to beat Vekic.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More