US Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic
Date: August 28, 2025
Tournament: US Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic preview
Third seed Coco Gauff will square off against Donna Vekic in the second round of the US Open 2025.
Gauff was up against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round. The American was off to a slow start after going down 2-0 in the opening set. However, she staged a quick turnaround to capture the set. Both players squandered their leads in the second set.
Tomljanovic then failed to serve out the set despite having a couple of set points. Nevertheless, she got the job done in the ensuing tie-break to level the proceedings. Gauff took charge of the third set right off the bat but faltered when it was time to close out the match, getting broken at 5-4. She broke back immediately in the next game, and served out the match this time for a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 win.
Vekic kicked off her US Open campaign against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. The Croat initially overcame a break deficit in the opening set but couldn't do the same yet again, thus costing her the set.
Vekic had one foot out the door after falling behind 4-2 in the second set. With her back up against the wall, she eventually found her rhythm. She went on to claim the set, and then outplayed Bouzas Maneiro in the decider to wrap up a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win.
Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic head-to-head
Their rivalry is currently tied at 1-1. Gauff won their previous meeting at the United Cup 2025 in straight sets.
Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic prediction
Gauff made close to 60 unforced errors yet managed to down Tomljanovic to begin her campaign with a win. After hitting double-digit double faults in her previous three three-set matches, she only hit eight of them this time.
Vekic has been in a slump for the past few months. After going down a set and a break against Bouzas Maneiro, she looked primed for another early exit. However, she turned up the heat to beat an in-form player. She beat Gauff en route to the final of the Paris Olympics a year ago. The latter avenged that loss at this year's United Cup.
Vekic hasn't won back-to-back matches since her fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open. Gauff has endured some tough losses since winning the French Open as well. However, the American has thrice as many wins as her opponent this season, and based on her form, she should be able to beat Vekic.
Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.