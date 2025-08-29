US Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (28) Magdalena Frech

Date: August 30, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech preview

Coco Gauff at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Third seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with Magdalena Frech in the third round of the US Open 2025.

Gauff fought past Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets to book a second-round date with Donna Vekic. There were frequent momentum shifts in the opening set, with neither player holding on their respective leads.

Gauff stopped Vekic from serving out the set twice, and then pipped her in the ensuing tie-break to put herself in the driver's seat. The second set didn't feature any theatrics, with the American breaking her opponent's serve twice to score a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win.

Frech eased past Talia Gibson in her opener to make the second round, where she was up against Peyton Stearns. The Pole fought hard in the first set, overcoming a 5-2 deficit and saving a set point to force a tie-break. She saved another set point in the tie-break but her efforts were in vain as she ultimately came up short.

Frech wasn't disheartened by the turn of events. She took an early lead in the second set, only to let go of it. She snagged another break of serve in the eighth game and then served out the set to level the proceedings. She reeled off five games in a row in the deciding set before Stearns halted her momentum. She served out the contest on her second attempt to wrap up a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2 comeback win.

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

Gauff leads their rivalry 2-0. She won their previous encounter at the Italian Open 2024 in straight sets.

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -1000 +1.5 (-5000) Over 18.5 (-140) Magdalena Frech +550 -1.5 (+825) Under 18.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Magdalena Frech at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gauff's emotions spilled over during and after the match. She later explained why she became teary-eyed in her post-match conference, citing a challenging couple of weeks. Her recent results following her French Open triumph were underwhelming, while her service woes added another layer to her predicament.

Nevertheless, Gauff's fighting spirit was on display as she toughed out a win over Vekic. Frech also staged an impressive comeback win over Stearns in the previous round. She's through to the third round of the US Open for the first time.

Gauff won her maiden Major title in New York a couple of years ago, beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Her current record at the tournament stands at 19-5. She has also beaten Frech quite easily in both of their prior meetings. Furthermore, the latter's 2-19 career record against top 10 players makes her a massive underdog in this contest. The American's quest for another Major title should remain on track for now.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

