US Open 2025: Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian preview

Danielle Collins will take on Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the US Open.

Collins chose to continue her professional career after announcing her retirement plans last year. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Charleston and the semifinals in Strasbourg. Despite a valiant effort against Liudmila Samsonova, the Russian defeated her in Strasbourg.

Collins will enter New York after a second-round exit in Montreal and a first-round appearance in Cincinnati. She was eliminated by Coco Gauff in Montreal and Taylor Townsend in Cincinnati. Townsend outfoxed her in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Cristian at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jaqueline Cristian had had a quiet run so far this year. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she secured a runner-up finish in Rabat and reached the semifinals in Lasi. Despite a spirited performance against Irina Camelia Begu, she was eliminated at the Lasi Open.

Cristian will enter New York after early exits in Cincinnati and Monterrey. She was eliminated by Marketa Vondrousova in Cincinnati and Leylah Fernandez in Monterrey. The Canadian defeated her in straight sets in the last match, 6-3, 7-5.

Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

Collins leads the head-to-head against Cristian 1-0. She defeated the Colombian most recently in the 2024 Madrid Open.

Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins -250 -1.5(-105) Over 21.5(-115) Jaqueline Cristian +190 +1.5(-140) Under 21.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction

Collins has missed her killer instinct during the most significant events this year. She's still chipping in with decent results, but needs to tighten the screws to do well in New York. The American has a potent all-around game and can beat any opponent on her day.

Cristian, on the other hand, has done well at events lacking the top-tier competition on tour. She reached the third round in Montreal, but couldn't follow up with solid results in the next two events. The Colombian has a steady all-around game and isn't afraid to mix things up on court.

Cristian will have a tough task on her hands against local favorite Collins. She might present a stern challenge for the American, but is most likely to come up short in the first round.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

