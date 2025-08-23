US Open 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Jasmine Paolini vs Destanee Aiava, Belinda Bencic vs Zhang Shuai

18 first-round matches are scheduled to take place on Day 1 (August 24) of the 2025 US Open in the women's draw. The matches will be from the top half of the draw, and the day's action will be headlined by top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Other prominent seeds who will be in action on Day 1 include fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula, seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini, and tenth-seeded Emma Navarro. Former champion in New York, Emma Raducanu, will also be in action on the opening day.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 1 of the 2025 US Open

#1 Jasmine Paolini vs Destanee Aiava

Seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini will begin her 2025 US Open campaign by taking on Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava in the first round.

Paolini has a 33-14 win/loss record this year, with her best result being winning the Italian Open and having a runner-up finish at the Cincinnati Open. She last played at the Cincinnati Open, losing 5-7, 4-6 against Iga Swiatek.

Aiava has a 17-16 win/loss record this year, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the ITF event in Prague. She began her US Open qualifying with wins over Sara Bejlek and Justina Mikulskyte, before winning 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (6) against Ella Siedel to qualify for the main draw.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Paolini being the favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Jasmine Paolini

#2 Belinda Bencic vs Zhang Shuai

In Picture: Belinda Bencic (Getty)

16th seed Belinda Bencic will face Zhang Shuai in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Bencic has won 27 of the 40 matches in 2025, with her best result being winning a title in Abu Dhabi and having a runner-up finish at Wimbledon. Her last event was the Cincinnati Open, losing 4-6, 6-7 (0) against Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

Zhang has won 23 of the 32 matches in 2025, winning two ITF titles in Gifu and Nottingham. She began her US Open qualifying competition with wins over Mary Stoiana and Darja Vidmanova, before winning 6-1, 6-3 against Sijia Wei to enter the main draw.

Zhang has won her only match against Bencic back in 2013, but it is the Swiss player is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Belinda Bencic

#3 Veronika Kudermetova vs Janice Tjen

In Picture: Veronika Kudermetova (Getty)

24th seed Veronika Kudermetova will face a qualifier, Janice Tjen, in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Kudermetova has a 33-20 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being in her last event in Cincinnati, where he lost 3-6, 6-7 (2), 3-6 against Jasmine Paolini.

Tjen has been in terrific form on the ITF Tour, winning six ITF titles and having a 58-10 win/loss record this year. She began her US Open qualifying journey with wins over Varvara Lepchenko and Maja Chwalinska, before winning 6-1, 6-2 against Aoi Ito to get into the main draw.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Kuderemtova being the favorite to win as she is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Veronika Kudermetova

#4 Victoria Azarenka vs Hina Inoue

In Picture: Victora Azarenka (Getty)

Former US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka will take on American qualifier Hina Inoue in the first round of this year's New York Major.

Azarenka has won nine of her twenty matches this year, with her best result being a third-round appearance in Brisbane. Her last event was Wimbledon, where she lost 2-6, 6-2, 1-6 against Anastasia Zakharova in the first round.

Inoue has a 30-19 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being winning an ITF title in Monastir. Her qualifying journey in New York began with wins over Lauren Davis and Simona Waltert, before winning 7-6 (4), 6-1 against Lucrezia Stefanini to enter the main draw.

This is the first meeting between the two players on the Tour, with Azarenka being the favorite to win as she is the more experienced player.

Predicted winner- Victoria Azarenka

#5 Camila Osorio vs Lulu Sun

In Picture: Camila Osorio (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 US Open will feature Camila Osorio, who will take on Lulu Sun.

Osorio has a 16-14 win/loss record in 2025, with a title in Bogota. Her last event was the Cincinnati Open, where she withdrew from her match against Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Sun has a 16-22 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result being a third-round appearance in Indian Wells. Her last event was in Monterrey, losing 6-7 (2), 6-7 (7) against Linda Noskova in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Osorio being the favorite to win the upcoming match, as she is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Camila Osorio

