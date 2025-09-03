US Open 2025 Day 11: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Day 11 of the 2025 US Open (September 3) will feature two quarterfinal clashes from the top half of the men's singles draw.

While the top seed and last year's champion, Jannik Sinner, takes on tenth seed and his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, eighth seed Alex de Minaur will take on 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other quarterfinal.

Let's take a look at the two matches scheduled on Day 11 of the 2025 US Open

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti

Top seed Jannik Sinner will face fellow Italian and tenth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open.

Sinner has won 35 of the 39 matches he has played in 2025, winning two Major titles. At the US Open, he began with straight-set victories over Vit Korpiva and Alexei Popyrin in the first two rounds. In the third round, he won 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 against 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, and then won 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 against 23rd seed Alexander Bublik in the fourth round.

Musetti has a 30-12 win-loss record in 2025, with a runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo being his best result. At the US Open, he began with victories against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and David Goffin in the first two rounds. In the third round, he won via retirement against the 24th seed, Flavio Cobolli, and then won 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 against Jaume Munar in the fourth round.

Sinner has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Musetti, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Alex de Minaur vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

In Pucture: Alex de Minaur (Getty)

Eighth seed Alex de Minaur will take on the 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open.

De Minaur has a 41-15 win-loss record this year, winning one title in Washington. He began his campaign in New York with wins over Christopher O'Connell and Shinatro Mochizuki in the first two rounds. In the third round, he won via retirement against Daniel Altmaier, and then won 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 against Leandro Riedi in the fourth round.

Auger-Aliassime has a 33-19 win-loss record in 2025, having won two titles in Adelaide and Montpellier. He began his campaign in New York with wins over Billy Harris and Roman Safiullin. In the third round, he won 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-4 over third seed Alexander Zverev, and then won 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 against 15th seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

Auger-Aliassime has a 2-1 head-to-head record against De Minaur, but being the higher-ranked and more consistent player, De Minaur is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Alex de Minaur

