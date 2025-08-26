US Open 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Linda Noskova vs Dalma Galfi, Diana Shnaider vs Laura Siegemund

Day 3 of the 2025 US Open (August 26) will feature 20 first-round matches in the women's singles event. The day's action will be headlined by second seed and 2022 US Open champion, Iga Swiatek.

Some of the other top-seeded players who will be in action are home favorites, third-seeded Coco Gauff and eighth-seeded Amanda Anisimova. Two-time champion in New York, 23rd-seeded Naomi Osaka will also be in action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled on Day 3 at the 2025 US Open

#1 Linda Noskova vs Dalma Galfi

21st-seeded Linda Noskova will begin her 2025 US Open campaign against qualifier Dalma Galfi in the first round.

Noskova has a 27-21 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result being a runner-up finish in Prague. Her last event was the Monterrey Open, where she lost 6-7 (5), 6-4, 2-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.

Galfi has won 34 of the 52 matches she has played in 2025, winning two ITF titles in Oeiras and Vic. She began her US Open campaign with wins over Akasha Urhobo and Fiona Crawley in the first two rounds of qualifying. In the final round of qualifying, Galfi won 6-3, 6-4 against Panna Udvardy.

Galfi won the only match against Noskova 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2 at the 2023 Wimbledon. However, being the higher-seeded player, Noskova is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Linda Noskova

#2 Diana Shnaider vs Laura Siegemund

In Picture: Diana Shnaider (Getty)

20th-seeded Diana Shnaider will face Laura Siegemund in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Shnaider has a 23-19 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result coming at her last event in Monterrey, where she won the title with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final.

Siegemund has a 17-17 win-loss record this year, with her best result being a quarterfinal finish at Wimbledon. Her last event was the Cincinnati Open, where she lost 4-6, 4-6 against Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

Siegemund has won both her matches against Shnaider; it is the Russian player who is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the US Open, as she is the higher-seeded player.

Predicted winner- Diana Shnaider

#3 Eva Lys vs Francesca Jones

In Picture: Eva Lys (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 US Open will feature Germany's Eva Lys taking on British qualifier Francesca Jones.

Lys has a 24-19 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result coming at her last event in Cleveland, where she had to withdraw from her quarterfinal match against Anastasia Zakharova.

Jones has a 40-13 win-loss record in 2025, winning four ITF titles in Vacaria, Palermo, Contrexville, and Prague. She began her qualifying journey in New York with wins over Viktoria Hruncakova and Ekaterine Gorgodze, before winning 6-2, 6-4 against Arianne Hartono in the final round of qualifying.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Lys being the favorite to win as she is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Eva Lys

#4 Sorana Cirstea vs Solana Sierra

In Picture: Sorana Cirstea (Getty)

Sorana Cirstea will face Argentina's Solana Sierra in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Cirstea has a 21-14 win/loss record in 2025, with her best result coming in her last event in Cleveland, where she won the title as a qualifier, with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ann Li in the final.

Sierra has a 36-16 win/loss record this year, winning three ITF titles in Vero Beach, Antalya, and Bellinzona. Her last event was in Cleveland, where she lost 5-7, 6-7 (2) against Elsa Jacquemot in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Cirstea being the favorite to win the upcoming match as she has just won a title.

Predicted winner- Sorana Cirstea

