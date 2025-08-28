US Open 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Alex de Minaur vs Shintaro Mochizuki, Andrey Rublev vs Tristan Boyer

Day 5 of the 2025 US Open (August 28) will see fifteen second-round matches take place from the top half of the men's singles draw. The day's action will be headlined by last year's champion and top seed Jannik Sinner.

Other top-seeded players who will be in action are third seed Alexander Zverev, eighth seed Alex de Minaur, ninth seed Karen Khachanov, and tenth seed Lorenzo Musetti. 14th-seeded Tommy Paul, along with Tristan Boyer and Jenson Brooksby, are the American players in action on Day 5.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 of the 2025 US Open.

#1 Alex de Minaur vs Shintaro Mochizuki

Eighth seed Alex de Minaur will face Shinatro Mochizuki in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

De Minaur has a 38-15 win-loss record this year, with a title in Washington and a runner-up finish in Rotterdam being his best results. He began his campaign at the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Christopher O' Connell in the first round.

Playing mostly Challenger tennis, Mochizuki has a 37-21 win-loss record this year, having won the Noumea Challenger. He began his campaign at the US Open with wins over Jurij Rodionov and Roman Andres Burruchaga in the qualifiers, before winning 6-4, 6-4 over Daniel Elahi Galan in the final round of qualifying. In the main draw, he began with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over Hugo Gaston in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with De Minaur being the favorite to win as he is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Alex de Minaur

#2 Andrey Rublev vs Tristan Boyer

In Picture: Rublev in action (Getty)

Fifteenth seed Andrey Rublev will take on home favorite Tristan Boyer in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Rublev has won 30 of the 49 matches in 2025, having won a title in Qatar and having a runner-up finish in Hamburg. At the US Open, he began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Dino Prizmic in the first round.

Boyer has a 17-25 record in the 2025 season and has not made it past the second round at any of the events he has played. He began his campaign in New York with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 win over James Duckworth in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with the eighth seed being the favorite to win as he is in better form compared to his opponent.

Predicted winner- Andrey Rublev.

#3 Francisco Cerundolo vs Leandro Riedi

In Picture: Francisco Cerundolo (Getty)

Nineteenth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo will face Leandro Riedi in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Cerundolo has won 32 of the 50 matches he has played this year, with a runner-up finish in Buenos Aires being his best result. At the US Open, he began with a 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3 win over Matteo Arnaldi in the first round.

Riedi has a 16-7 win/loss record with a quarterfinal finish at the Ilkley Challenger being his best result of the year. He began his qualifying journey in New York with wins over Luka Pavlovic and Otto Virtanen, before winning 7-6 (5), 6-4 over Garrett Johns in the final qualifying match to get into the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Pedro Martinez in the first round.

This is the first meeting between the players, with Cerundolo being the favorite to win as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Francisco Cerundolo

#4 Gabriel Diallo vs Jaume Munar

In Picture: Diallo in action (Getty)

31st-seeded Gabriel Diallo will take on Jaume Munar in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Diallo has won 32 of the 55 matches in 2025, having won the Libema Open this year. He began his campaign at the US Open with a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over Damir Dzumhur in the first round.

Munar has a 22-21 win-loss record in 2025, with semifinal finishes in Hong Kong and Dallas being his best results. He began his campaign in New York with a 6-0, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win over Jaime Faria in the first round.

Diallo has won both his matches against Munar, including a 7-5, 6-3 win in their last match in Mallorca this year, making the Canadian player the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Gabriel Diallo.

