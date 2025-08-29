US Open 2025 Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Jasmine Paolini vs Marketa Vondrousova, Elise Mertens vs Cristina Bucsa 

Eight third-round matches from the top half of the women's singles draw will take place on Day 6 at the 2025 US Open (August 29). The day's action will be headlined by last year's champion, Aryna Sabalenka.

Among the home favorites, fourth seed and last year's runner-up, Jessica Pegula, and tenth seed Emma Navarro will be the top American players in action. Taylor Townsend and Ann Li are the two other unseeded American players who will be in action on Day 6.

Let's look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 6 at the 2025 US Open

#1 Jasmine Paolini vs Marketa Vondrosova

Seventh seed Jasmine Paolini will face former Top-10 player Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the 2025 US Open.

Paolini has won 35 of the 49 matches in 2025, winning the Italian Open and having a runner-up finish at the Cincinnati Open. She began her campaign at the US Open with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Destanee Aiava in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-3 win over Iva Jovic in the second round.

Vondrousova has a 16-8 win-loss record in 2025, winning the title on the grass courts in Berlin. At the US Open, she began with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Russian qualifier, Oksana Selekhmeteva in the first round, followed by a 7-6 (7), 6-2 win over 32nd seed, McCartney Kessler in the second round.

Vondrousova has won her only match against Paolini in Biel back in 2017, but her current form makes Paolini the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jasmine Paolini

#2 Elise Mertens vs Cristina Bucsa

In Picture: Elise Mertens (Getty)

19th-seeded Elise Mertens will take on Cristina Bucsa in the third round of the 2025 US Open.

With wins at the Singapore Open and at the Libema Open, Mertens has a 27-10 win-loss record this year. At the US Open, she began with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Alyssa Ahn in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-3 win over Lulu Sun in the second round.

Bucsa has a 25-25 win-loss record in 2025, with a third-round finish at Wimbledon being her best result. She began her campaign in New York with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Claire Liu in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alexandra Eala in the second round.

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Mertens winning the last match in Doha this year, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Elise Mertens

#3 Ann Li vs Priscilla Hon

In Picture: Ann Li (Getty)

Home favorite Ann Li will face Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon in the third round of the 2025 US Open.

Li has a 25-20 win-loss record in 2025, with runner-up finishes in Singapore and Cleveland being her best results. At the US Open, she began with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Rebecca Sramkova in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-3 win over 16th-seeded Belina Bencic in the second round.

Hon has a 33-18 win-loss record in 2025, winning two ITF titles in Brisbane and Târgu Mureș. She began her campaign in New York with wins over Nuria Brancaccio, Jule Niemeier, and Hanne Vandewinkel in the qualifiers to enter the main draw. In the main draw, she began with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Leolia Jeanjean in the first round, followed by a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over 13th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Li being the favorite to win as she is the home player.

Predicted winner- Ann Li

