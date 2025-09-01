US Open 2025 Day 9: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik, Alex de Minaur vs Leandro Riedi

Day 9 of the 2025 US Open (September 1) will feature four fourth-round matches from the top half of the men's singles draw. Headlining the action for the day will be last year's champion, Jannik Sinner.

Ad

Other seeded players involved in Day 9 action will be eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur and tenth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti. Other seeded players include Andrey Rublev (15th seed), Alexander Bublik (23rd seed), and Felix Auger-Aliassime (25th seed).

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 9 of the 2025 US Open.

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Bublik

Top seed Jannik Sinner will face 23rd-seeded Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Trending

Sinner has won 34 of the 38 matches he has played in 2025, winning two Major titles. At the US Open, he began with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win over Vit Kopriva in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Alexei Popyrin in the second round. In the third round, he won 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 against 27th-seeded Denis Shapovalov.

Bublik has a 38-17 win-loss record in 2025, winning three Tour titles in Halle, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel, along with a Challenger title in Turin. At the US Open, he began with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 win over Marin Cilic in the first round, followed by a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Tristan Schoolkate in the second round. In the third round, he won 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 over 14th-seeded Tommy Paul.

Ad

Sinner leads the head-to-head 4-2 and is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Alex de Minaur vs Leandro Riedi

In Picture: Alex de Minaur (Getty)

Eighth seed Alex de Minaur will take on Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Ad

De Minaur has a 40-15 win-loss record in 2025, with one title in Washington. At the US Open, he began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Christopher O' Connell in the first round, followed by a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over Shintaro Mochizuki in the second round. In the third round, he won via retirement against Daniel Altmaier.

Riedi has an 18-7 win-loss record this year, with a quarterfinal finish at the Ilkley Challenger being his best result. He began his campaign in New York with wins over Luka Pavlovic, Otto Virtanen, and Garrett Johns in the qualifying rounds. In the main draw, he began with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over Pedro Martinez in the first round, followed by a 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Francisco Cerundolo in the second round. In the third round, he won via retirement against Kamil Majchrzak.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the two players, with De Minaur being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the much higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Alex de Minaur

#3 Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar

In Picture: Lorenzo Musetti (Getty)

Tenth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti will take on Jaume Munar in the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Musetti has a 29-12 win-loss record in 2025, with a runner-up finish in Monte-Carlo being his best result. At the US Open, he began with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over David Goffin in the second round. In the third round, he won via retirement against 24th-seeded Flavio Cobolli.

Munar has a 24-21 win-loss record, with semifinal finishes in Hong Kong and Dallas as his best results this year. He began his campaign in New York with a 6-0, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 win over Jaime Faria in the first round, followed by a 7-5, 6-3, 7-5 win over 31st-seeded Gabriel Diallo in the second round. In the third round, he won 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 against Zizou Bergs.

Ad

Munar leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Musetti, but the current rankings make Musetti the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Lorenzo Musetti

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More