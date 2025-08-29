US Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: August 29, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Navarro at the 2025 US Open (Getty)

Tenth-seeded Emma Navarro will face Barbora Krejcikova in the third round of the 2025 US Open.

Navarro has won 27 of the 48 matches she has played in 2025, winning a title at the Merida Open, where she won 6-0, 6-0 against Emiliana Arango in the final. She has reached six quarterfinals, including at the Australian Open.

Navarro has a 14-11 win-loss record on hard courts this year, with a quarterfinal run in Melbourne being her best result on the surface. During the North American hard-court swing, she has experienced opening-round exits in Washington and Cincinnati, losing to the likes of Maria Sakkari and Ella Siedel, and was defeated in the third round of the Canadian Open by Dayana Yastremska.

At the US Open, Navarro began with a 7-6 (9), 6-3 win over Wang Yafan in the first round. In the second round, she registered a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over compatriot Caty McNally.

Injuries have limited Barbora Krejcikova to playing only sixteen matches in 2025, with ten wins. Her best result has been a quarterfinal finish at the Eastbourne International, where she withdrew from her match against Varvara Gracheva.

In the North American hard-court swing, Krejcikova had a decent fourth-round run in Cincinnati, losing to Jasmine Paolini. At the US Open, the Czech began with a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over 22nd-seeded Victoria Mboko in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 6-2 win over Moyuka Uchijima in the second round.

Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Navarro has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Krejcikova, winning the only match 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 at Wimbledon this year.

Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro -130 -1.5 (+165) Over 21.5 (-125) Barbora Krejcikova +100 +1.5 (-250) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Navarro vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

Navarro has won both her career titles on hard courts, including the one she won in Merida earlier this year. She has a 7-3 win-loss record in New York, reaching the semifinal last year.

Krejcikova has reached eight hard-court finals in her career, winning five titles on the surface. She has an 8-4 win-loss record at the US Open, with her best result being a quarterfinal finish in 2021.

Being the home player and having defeated Krejcikova recently, Navarro is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Navarro to win in three sets

