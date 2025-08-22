US Open 2025: Emma Navarro vs Wang Yafan preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs Wang Yafan
Date: August 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Emma Navarro vs Wang Yafan preview
Emma Navarro will take on Wang Yafan in the first round of the US Open.
Navarro has had a propitious season so far. After a title-winning run in Merida, she reached the quarterfinals in Charleston, Strasbourg and Bad Homburg. She also reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.
Navarro has been out of form in the last few weeks. She will enter New York after early exits in Montreal, Cincinnati and Monterrey. Despite a valiant effort against Alycia Parks, she was eliminated in the second round of the Monterrey Open, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Wang Yafan hasn't played too much tennis this year. After a second-round exit in Melbourne, she's garnered early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati.
The Chinese pro will enter New York after a positive run in Cleveland. She secured a main draw berth via the qualifiers and then defeated Peyton Stearns in the opening round. Despite a spirited performance against Liudmila Samsonova, she was eliminated by the Russian 6-2, 6-4 in the last 16.
Yafan will make her sixth appearance at the US Open this year. After cruising past Diane Parry and Victoria Azarenka last year, she was eliminated by Paula Badosa in the fourth round, 6-1, 6-2.
Emma Navarro vs Wang Yafan head-to-head
The head-to-head between Navarro and Yafan is poised at 0-0.
Emma Navarro vs Wang Yafan odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Emma Navarro vs Wang Yafan prediction
Navarro would be disappointed with her preparations leading up to New York. She's usually dependable on hard courts, but has struggled to find her rhythm in the last few weeks. The American will be desperate to begin well and build some confidence in the initial few rounds.
Yafan, meanwhile, had been forced to hit the sidelines due to injury this year. She recovered from a wrist injury and gained some valuable game time this month. The 31-year-old shouldn't be taken lightly and could present a stern challenge for Navarro in the first round.
Considering their record at the highest level, ranking points, and match fitness on tour, Navarro will be a clear favourite to come out on top. The American should make amends for her early loss in Monterrey with a solid win in the first round.
Pick: Navarro to win in straight sets.