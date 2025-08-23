US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara preview

Emma Raducanu will take on Ena Shibahara in the first round of the US Open.

Raducanu has raised her level this year. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the quarterfinals in Miami and Queen's Club. She also performed well at the Citi Open in Washington but lost ot Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals.

The Brit will enter New York after the third round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati. She was eliminated by Amanda Anisimova in Montreal and Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati. The Belarusian defeated her in a thrilling three-set bout, 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(5).

Shibahara at the Lexus Nottingham Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Ena Shibahara, meanwhile, has had a decent season so far. After a quarterfinal run in Austin, she secured runner-up finishes in Tokyo (ITF W100) and Prague (ITF W75). She also entered the qualifiers for Wimbledon and Cincinnati, but couldn't book her ticket to the main draw.

Shibahara has been solid at the US Open so far. She defeated Kayla Day and Elena Pridankina in the first two qualification rounds and then stunned Varvara Gracheva in the third. The 27-year-old eliminated Gracheva in the penultimate encounter, 6-0, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara head-to-head

Raducanu leads the head-to-head against Shibahara 1-0. She defeated the Japanese pro in the 2024 Nottingham Open.

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu -750 -1.5(-225) Over 19.5(-115) Ena Shibahara +475 +1.5(+154) Under 19.5(-125)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara prediction

Raducanu and Sabalenka during a practice session - 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Raducanu made history by winning the US Open in 2021. She hasn't been at her best since then, but is close to finding her level on tour. The Brit gave Sabalenka a run for her money in Cincinnati and will be tough to beat in the first round.

Ena Shibahara, meanwhile, has finally qualified for a Major after failed attempts in Melbourne, Paris and Wimbledon. She will fancy her chances after a confident run in the qualifiers and make her mark in New York. The Japanese pro has yet to drop a set in the last three rounds.

Considering their record in New York and results in the last few months, Raducanu is a clear favorite to win. She should be able to absorb the early pressure from Shibahara and navigate past the first round.

Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets.

