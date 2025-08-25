US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs (Q) Janice Tjen

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen preview

Emma Raducanu at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Emma Raducanu will square off against qualifier Janice Tjen in the second round of the US Open 2025.

Raducanu commenced her campaign at the season's final Major against qualifier Ena Shibahara. The Brit was at her dominating best, breaking her opponent's serve twice in each set for a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win.

Tjen came through the qualifying rounds without dropping a set, scoring wins over Varvara Lepchenko, Maja Chwalinska and Aoi Ito. She was up against 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova in her Major main draw debut.

The qualifier let go of a break lead in the opening set, though she didn't make the same mistake twice. She got another break and held on to that lead to take the set. Tjen broke at the start of the second set but Kudermetova turned things around to capture the set, thus forcing a decider.

Tjen didn't hit the panic button after letting the previous set slip through her fingers. She once again secured a break of serve at the onset of the third set and kept her nose in front until the end to score a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu

-325 +1.5 (-1000)

Over 20.5 (-120) Janice Tjen +240 -1.5 (+450)

Under 20.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen prediction

Janice Tjen at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tjen made a memorable debut on the Grand Slam stage, taking out a seeded player in her very first main draw match. She ended Indonesia's 22-year long wait with her win, becoming the first player from her country to win a match at a Major in over two decades. She won 72 percent of points on the back of her first serve, while her winners and unforced errors count stood at an even 26.

Raducanu had a dream run in New York four years ago, storming to her maiden Major title as a qualifier without dropping a set. Her first-round win over Shibahara marked her first win at the US Open since she won the title in 2021.

Raducanu has been in decent form in recent weeks, reaching the semifinals in Washington and the third round of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open. Her last two losses were against top 10 players, Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova.

Tjen's style of play is reminiscent of her idol Ashleigh Barty, especially her sliced backhand. The latter hounded her peers with that shot of hers, and the 23-year-old from Indonesia will try to follow in the Aussie's footsteps. Raducanu's experience still makes her the favorite. However, she will be well aware of what a qualifier is capable of, considering her own run to the US Open title as a qualifier.

Pick: Emma Raducanu to win in straight sets.

