US Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (8) Alex de Minaur
Date: September 3, 2025
Tournament: US Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur preview
25th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on eighth-seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open on Wednesday, September 3. The winner will meet Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals.
Auger-Aliassime's North American hard-court swing had a rough start, as he suffered a second-round exit at the Canadian Open. He registered three consecutive straight-set wins in Cincinnati to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost to World No. 1 Sinner.
At the US Open, Auger-Aliassime cruised past Billy Harris, 6-4, 7-6(8), 6-4, and Roman Safiullin, 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), in the opening two rounds. In the third round, he registered a 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over Alexander Zverev. The Canadian had little trouble getting past Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, as he won 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
Meanwhile, De Minaur had the perfect start to his North American hard-court swing, as he won the Citi DC Open title. At the Canadian Open, he suffered a quarterfinal defeat to eventual champion Ben Shelton. Following a first-round bye in Cincinnati, the Australian lost to Reilly Opelka in the second round.
De Minaur's campaign at Flushing Meadows commenced with comfortable straight-set wins over Christopher O'Connell and Shintaro Mochizuki. He earned a walkover against Daniel Altmaier, while leading 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-4, 2-0, before securing another straightforward win over Leandro Riedi, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, in the fourth round.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head
Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head 2-1. However, in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Italian Open, De Minaur defeated the Canadian 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur prediction
Auger-Aliassime has had the most success on hard this season, winning two titles and finishing runner-up once on the surface. The Canadian's powerful serves have been in great effect so far at the New York Grand Slam, averaging 12 aces and 79% win on his first serves.
De Minaur's overall play at the US Open has been commendable. He has the better win percentage on North American hard courts this year compared to Auger-Aliassime. However, he has yet to defeat the Canadian on the surface.
There is barely anything separating the two players, given their equally impressive form on the tour. However, given the head-to-head advantage, Auger-Aliassime has a slight edge. His strong serves will prove to make the difference in this tight contest.
Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.