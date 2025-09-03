US Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (8) Alex de Minaur

Date: September 3, 2025

Tournament: US Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

25th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on eighth-seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2025 US Open on Wednesday, September 3. The winner will meet Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime's North American hard-court swing had a rough start, as he suffered a second-round exit at the Canadian Open. He registered three consecutive straight-set wins in Cincinnati to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost to World No. 1 Sinner.

At the US Open, Auger-Aliassime cruised past Billy Harris, 6-4, 7-6(8), 6-4, and Roman Safiullin, 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), in the opening two rounds. In the third round, he registered a 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over Alexander Zverev. The Canadian had little trouble getting past Andrey Rublev in the fourth round, as he won 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, De Minaur had the perfect start to his North American hard-court swing, as he won the Citi DC Open title. At the Canadian Open, he suffered a quarterfinal defeat to eventual champion Ben Shelton. Following a first-round bye in Cincinnati, the Australian lost to Reilly Opelka in the second round.

De Minaur's campaign at Flushing Meadows commenced with comfortable straight-set wins over Christopher O'Connell and Shintaro Mochizuki. He earned a walkover against Daniel Altmaier, while leading 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-4, 2-0, before securing another straightforward win over Leandro Riedi, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, in the fourth round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head 2-1. However, in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Italian Open, De Minaur defeated the Canadian 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime +125 +1.5 (-160) Over 37.5 (-160) Alex de Minaur -155 -1.5 (+110) Under 37.5 (+110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur in action at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Auger-Aliassime has had the most success on hard this season, winning two titles and finishing runner-up once on the surface. The Canadian's powerful serves have been in great effect so far at the New York Grand Slam, averaging 12 aces and 79% win on his first serves.

De Minaur's overall play at the US Open has been commendable. He has the better win percentage on North American hard courts this year compared to Auger-Aliassime. However, he has yet to defeat the Canadian on the surface.

There is barely anything separating the two players, given their equally impressive form on the tour. However, given the head-to-head advantage, Auger-Aliassime has a slight edge. His strong serves will prove to make the difference in this tight contest.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.

