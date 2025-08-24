US Open 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Billy Harris preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (LL) Billy Harris

Date: August 26, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,00,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Billy Harris preview

In Picture: Auger-Aliassime in action (Getty)

25th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will face British lucky loser, Billy Harris, in the first round of the 2025 US Open.

Auger-Aliassime has a 29-19 win/loss record in 2025, starting the year with tremendous form as he won two titles in Adelaide and Montpellier in the early part of the season. He also reached another hard-court final at the Dubai Tennis International, losing against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Auger-Aliassime did not have a great start to the North American hard-court swing, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Canadian Open. He had a quarterfinal run at the Cincinnati Open, with wins over the likes of Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Arthur Rinderknech, and Benjamin Bonzi. However, in the last eight, he was blown by 0-6, 2-6 against Jannik Sinner.

Playing mostly Challenger tennis, Billy Harris has a 28-33 win/loss record this year. His best result was a runner-up finish at the New Delhi Challenger, along with a couple of semifinal finishes at other Challenger events in India in Chennai and Bangalore.

Coming into the US Open, Harris lost in the first round at the Citi DC Open against Cameron Norrie, along with opening-round losses in the Challenger events in Lexington and Chicago. At the US Open, he started with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win against James Kent Trotter and then won 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 against Mikhail Kukushkin in the first two qualifier rounds. In the final round of qualifying, he lost 3-6, 4-6 against Coleman Wong, but entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Billy Harris head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Billy Harris odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -1200 -1.5 (-450) Over 32.5 (-115) Billy Harris +650 +1.5 (+270) Under 32.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Billy Harris prediction

Auger-Aliassime has reached 13 hard-court finals in his career, winning seven titles on the surface, of which only one has come on an outdoor hard court at Adelaide earlier this year. He has a 9-7 win/loss record at the US Open, with his best result being reaching the semifinal in 2021.

Harris has not reached any hard-court finals on the ATP Tour as of yet. He has won a couple of hard-court titles on the ITF Tour and has reached two other finals on the surface on the Challenger Tour.

Given their respective careers and records as of now, Auger-Aliassime is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets

