US Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (17) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Martin Damm
Date: August 27, 2025
Tournament: 2025 US Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $90,000,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm preview
Seventeenth seed and home favorite Frances Tiafoe will square off against fellow American Martin Damm in the second round of the 2025 US Open.
Tiafoe has won 25 of the 43 matches he has played this year, with his best result coming on a clay court, as he reached the final in Houston, falling short against Jenson Brooksby.
On hard courts, Tiafoe's best result has come in Washington, where he reached the quarterfinal, losing 6-7 (2), 4-6 against Ben Shelton. He did not have deep runs in Toronto and Cincinnati, as he lost 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round in Toronto, and had to retire against Holger Rune in the fourth round in Cincinnati. At the US Open, he began with a 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.
Martin Damm has extensively played on the Challenger and ITF Tours this year, having a 37-13 win-loss record. He has won ITF titles in Sharm ElSheik and Elvas, and has had three other runner-up finishes at ITF events.
At the US Open, Damm began his qualifying journey with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Stefano Travaglia in the first round, followed by a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Benjamin Hassan in the second round. In the final qualifying round, he won 7-6 (10), 6-4 against Yuta Shimizu to enter the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against Darwin Blanch in the first round.
Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm prediction
Tiafoe has a 13-9 record on hard courts this year, with one quarterfinal appearance. Overall, the American player has one title on the surface from six hard-court finals, and is a two-time semifinalist at the US Open, reaching the last-four in New York in 2022 and 2024.
Damm has reached one hard-court final on the Challenger Tour, in Oeiras in 2024, losing against Leandro Riedi in the final. He has seven hard-court titles on the ITF Tour, winning two of them this year.
Given the gulf of quality, pedigree, and experience on the Grand Slam stage, Tiafoe is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Tiafoe to win in straight sets