US Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (17) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Martin Damm

Date: August 27, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm preview

Tiafoe at the 2025 US Open (Getty)

Seventeenth seed and home favorite Frances Tiafoe will square off against fellow American Martin Damm in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Trending

Tiafoe has won 25 of the 43 matches he has played this year, with his best result coming on a clay court, as he reached the final in Houston, falling short against Jenson Brooksby.

On hard courts, Tiafoe's best result has come in Washington, where he reached the quarterfinal, losing 6-7 (2), 4-6 against Ben Shelton. He did not have deep runs in Toronto and Cincinnati, as he lost 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round in Toronto, and had to retire against Holger Rune in the fourth round in Cincinnati. At the US Open, he began with a 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round.

Ad

Martin Damm has extensively played on the Challenger and ITF Tours this year, having a 37-13 win-loss record. He has won ITF titles in Sharm ElSheik and Elvas, and has had three other runner-up finishes at ITF events.

At the US Open, Damm began his qualifying journey with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Stefano Travaglia in the first round, followed by a 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Benjamin Hassan in the second round. In the final qualifying round, he won 7-6 (10), 6-4 against Yuta Shimizu to enter the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against Darwin Blanch in the first round.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -800 -1.5 (-300) Over 36.5 (-120) Martin Damm +500 +1.5 (+200) Under 36.5 (-118)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Martin Damm prediction

Tiafoe has a 13-9 record on hard courts this year, with one quarterfinal appearance. Overall, the American player has one title on the surface from six hard-court finals, and is a two-time semifinalist at the US Open, reaching the last-four in New York in 2022 and 2024.

Damm has reached one hard-court final on the Challenger Tour, in Oeiras in 2024, losing against Leandro Riedi in the final. He has seven hard-court titles on the ITF Tour, winning two of them this year.

Ad

Given the gulf of quality, pedigree, and experience on the Grand Slam stage, Tiafoe is the clear favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Tiafoe to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More