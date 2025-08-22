US Open 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: US Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Frances Tiafoe at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

17th seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round of the US Open 2025.

Tiafoe failed to register back-to-back wins during the first three months of the year. After an underwhelming hardcourt swing, he tasted success on clay, with a runner-up finish in Houston and a quarterfinal showing at the French Open. His fortunes reversed on grass with a second-round exit from Wimbledon.

Upon his return to hardcourts, Tiafoe reached the quarterfinals of the Citi DC Open. He won consecutive matches on the surface for the first time this year before losing to Ben Shelton. Alex de Minaur sent him packing in the fourth round of the Canadian Open, and he retired from his fourth-round match against Holger Rune at the Cincinnati Open.

A quarterfinal appearance at the Dallas Open remains Nishioka's sole highlight of the season so far. He lost six matches in a row and stopped his losing skid with his first-round win at the Citi DC Open a few weeks ago. He then lost to Flavio Cobolli and hasn't won a match since then, losing in the first round of his last three tournaments.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Tiafoe leads their rivalry 3-2. Nishioka won their most recent encounter at the Dallas Open 2025 in three sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Yoshihito Nishioka at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Tiafoe has a 12-9 record on hardcourts this year, with half of those wins coming over the past month. He's a two-time semifinalist at the US Open, reaching the last four in 2022 and 2024. He has a 22-10 record in New York, and hasn't lost prior to the fourth round this decade.

Nishioka has arrived at the US Open on a four-match losing streak, and has lost 10 of his last 11 matches. His win over Brooksby at the Citi DC Open interrupted his previous six-match losing skid. He has a 8-13 record this year, with all of his wins coming on hardcourts.

While Tiafoe enjoys a narrow 3-2 edge in their rivalry, Nishioka has won their last two matches. He rallied from a set down to beat the American when they crossed paths in Dallas earlier this year.

However, Nishioka has a dismal record at the US Open, winning only two matches from his prior 10 appearances. He hasn't cleared the first hurdle since 2019 as well. Given his poor record at the tournament, coupled with Tiafoe's strong record at his home Slam, the latter will be expected to make a winning start to his campaign.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in straight sets.

