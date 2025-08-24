US Open 2025: Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: August 25, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova preview

Hailey Baptiste will take on Katerina Sinikova in the first round of the US Open.

Baptiste has had a promising season so far. After early exits in Melbourne and Singapore, she reached the third round in Miami and the last 16 in Paris. She also participated in the Canadian Open, but lost to Elena Rybakina in the second round.

The American will enter New York after early exits in Cincinnati and Cleveland. She started her campaign in Cleveland with an impressive win against Elena Gabriela Ruse, but lost to Anastasia Zakharova in the next round. The Russian defeated her in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

Siniakova at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova is one of the most bankable players on tour. Apart from her success in the doubles format, she also reached the quarterfinals in the Prague Open this year. She also participated in the Wimbledon Championships, but lost to Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Siniakova will enter New York after a title-winning run in Warsaw (ITF 125). She defeated two seeded players en route to the final and then brushed aside Viktorija Golubic to lift the title. The 29-year-old defeated Golubic in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hailey Baptiste +130 +1.5(-200) Over 21.5(-130) Katerina Siniakova -165 -1.5(+135) Under 21.5(-110)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Hailey Baptiste vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Baptiste and Rybakina at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Baptiste showed her potential on hard courts at the beginning of the season. The American can find a winner from anywhere on the court and has improved her approach in the last two years. She still has levels to add to her game, but is moving in the right direction on tour.

Siniakova, meanwhile, has chipped in with impressive results on the singles circuit. She's a specialized doubles player and uses her creativity to good effect during matches. The Czech is fresh off a title-winning run on her singles calendar and will be eager to do well in New York.

Considering their skill set on hard courts and experience at the highest level, an even contest will be on the cards in the first round. Baptiste should be able to exploit Siniakova's weaknesses and give it her all to stay alive in New York.

Pick: Baptiste to win in three sets.

