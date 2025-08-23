US Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: August 24, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Holger Rune at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Rune steps onto the court with good form under his belt. The world No. 11 began the year slowly on hard courts but ignited his season with a run to the Indian Wells final. He also captured the prestigious Barcelona Open title, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

Botic van de Zandschulp, ranked No. 92, has had a tougher journey. His 2025 record stood at 9-13 before he played in Winston-Salem, with most success on clay and limited impact on the main tour. However, he’s showing signs of resurgence at Winston-Salem, where he’s riding a deep run.

Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Rune leads the head-to-head 2-0 against Botic van de Zandschulp. Both of their previous meetings came in the Munich finals. In 2022, Rune was trailing 3-4 in the first set when the Dutchman retired.

A year later, Rune prevailed again in a tight battle, winning 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(3) to defend his title. Their clash at the 2025 US Open will mark their third career meeting and first on hard courts.

Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -285 -5.5 (-102) Over 36.5 (-135) Botic van de Zandschulp +210 +5.5 (-140) Under 36.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Botic van de Zandschulp at the ATP 250 Winston-Salem Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Rune comes into New York on the back of improved form after a shaky Wimbledon. He reached the round of 16 in Canada and backed it up with a quarterfinal in Cincinnati. Those results, against quality fields, give him solid preparation for a deep US Open run.

Botic van de Zandschulp, on the other hand, opted for a heavy clay schedule after Wimbledon before switching back to hard courts. At Winston-Salem, he has impressed with a run to the final, where he will face Sebastian Korda. That effort has sharpened his game, but it has also required multiple long, draining matches.

With Rune fresher and riding strong momentum, the Dane looks well-placed to take this one.

Pick: Rune to win in four sets

