US Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (29) Anna Kalinskaya

Date: August 30, 2025

Tournament: 2025 US Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $90,000,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Swiatek at the 2025 US Open (Getty)

Second seed and 2022 US Open champion, Iga Swiatek, will take on 29th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya in the third round of the 2025 US Open.

Swiatek has won 51 of her 63 matches this year. After not reaching a final for more than a year since last year's French Open, the Pole broke that barren run by reaching the final of the Bad Homburg Open this year, losing to Jessica Pegula.

That was the beginning of a great spell for Swiatek as she clinched her sixth Major title at Wimbledon, which included a perfect 6-0, 6-0 scoreline against Amanda Anisimova in the final. During the North American hard-court swing, she lost 6-7 (1), 3-6 against Clara Tauson in the fourth round in Montreal, but bounced back by winning the Cincinnati Open, with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jasmine Paolini in the final.

At the US Open, Swiatek started with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Emiliana Arango in the first round. In the second round, she faced unexpected resistance from Suzan Lamens, but eventually won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against the Dutch player.

Anna Kalinskaya has a 21-16 win-loss record this year, with her best outing being a runner-up finish in Washington, DC, where she lost against Leylah Fernandez in the final. Earlier in the year, she had also reached the semifinal at the Singapore Open.

After her DC triumph, Kalinskaya had decent results at the hard-court WTA 1000 events in Montreal, where she lost against Elina Svitolina in the third round, and then reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati, where she lost against Swiatek. At the US Open, she began with a 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 win over Clervie Ngounoue and then won 6-1, 7-5 against Yulia Putintseva in the second round.

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

The head-to-head is tied at 1-1, with Swiatek winning the last match 6-3, 6-4 at this year's Cincinnati Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -700 -1.5 (-220) Over 19.5 (-120) Anna Kalinskaya +450 +1.5 (+150) Under 19.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Swiatek has a 79 percent win rate on hard courts, winning 13 titles from 15 finals on the surface in her career. She has a 22-5 win-loss record in New York, having won the title three years ago, winning against Ons Jabeur in the final.

Kalinskaya has a 54 percent win rate on hard courts, having reached two finals in her career so far. Aside from the Washington final, she also reached the final in Dubai last year, losing against Jasmine Paolini. She has an 8-6 win-loss record in New York, with her best result being a third-round finish last year.

Swiatek is the firm favorite to win the upcoming match as the Polish player has been in tremendous form and has recently beaten Kalinskaya on a hard court.

Pick- Swiatek to win in straight sets

